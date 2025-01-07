Golden Globes 2025: The asymmetrical neckline wins big with Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles kicked off the 2025 awards season on Sunday (Jan 5).

In this year’s awards conversation, shock wins (Hello, Demi Moore who put off early retirement for her best actress-worthy performance in The Substance), rumoured engagements (here’s looking at you, Dune star Zendaya who sported a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger) and entertaining speeches (Nicole Kidman thanked husband Keith Urban for playing guitar so much around the house that she wants to leave and make 18 movies a year) dominated.

But the biggest shake up came from the red carpet. Instead of flaunting priceless jewels with crazy huge price tags, the actresses and their glam squads had other ideas, preferring to draw attention to the hot-again erogenous zone: The shoulders.

Best actress in a musical or comedy winner Demi Moore championed the dramatic asymmetrical neckline squad which included the stellar likes of Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Dakota Fanning, Kerry Washington and even Sharon Stone.