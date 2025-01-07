Golden Globes 2025: The asymmetrical neckline wins big with Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya
These leading ladies turned to the dramatic neckline to make a grand entrance on the red carpet.
The 82nd Annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles kicked off the 2025 awards season on Sunday (Jan 5).
In this year’s awards conversation, shock wins (Hello, Demi Moore who put off early retirement for her best actress-worthy performance in The Substance), rumoured engagements (here’s looking at you, Dune star Zendaya who sported a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger) and entertaining speeches (Nicole Kidman thanked husband Keith Urban for playing guitar so much around the house that she wants to leave and make 18 movies a year) dominated.
But the biggest shake up came from the red carpet. Instead of flaunting priceless jewels with crazy huge price tags, the actresses and their glam squads had other ideas, preferring to draw attention to the hot-again erogenous zone: The shoulders.
Best actress in a musical or comedy winner Demi Moore championed the dramatic asymmetrical neckline squad which included the stellar likes of Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Dakota Fanning, Kerry Washington and even Sharon Stone.
The 62-year-old wore a custom champagne silk Armani Prive gown that bore a curved geometric neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals. Not only was Moore able to flaunt her delicate shoulders, her toned arms were also in full view. A double win for sure.
Nicole Kidman wore a Balenciaga Couture embroidered backless mesh dress dripping in crystal rhinestones. The sensual toga neckline has a ladylike elegance that whispers old Hollywood glamour.
Also in old Hollywood mode was Zendaya whose custom Louis Vuitton gown played on proportions. The cheeky asymmetrical bustier, a clever detail, made curious onlookers instinctively do a double take.
Best supporting actress for a TV role nominee Dakota Fanning turned to a stunning Dolce & Gabbana strapless micro-draped bodice gown with a neck scarf detail for the red carpet. Casual but oh-so eye-catching.
Kerry Washington’s one-shoulder Balenciaga pink silk taffeta gown showed just the right amount of skin.
Sharon Stone still looked every bit the Hollywood bombshell at the awards. The 66-year-old star rocked the curve-clinging one-shoulder gown with the same confidence she exuded in Basic Instinct.
These leading ladies sure knew how to make a dramatic entrance. Sans distracting jewels, they let their unusual neckline do all the talking.