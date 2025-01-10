Millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson reacts to age-defying Singaporean model Chuando Tan

During a recent episode of the self-improvement podcast More Plates, More Dates, Bryan Johnson was shown pictures and videos of Tan, and was asked to give his thoughts on the 58-year-old model who famously went viral for his age-defying looks.

Johnson revealed that he was supposed to meet Tan during a recent trip to Singapore but "didn't get a chance" to do so.

He added: "[People] look at [Chuando Tan] and then they see the headline '[Bryan Johnson] is spending US$2 million a year' and they conclude 'Well [Johnson] should look like [Tan] in one year's time'. I don't blame people because they have no idea what the biological principles are of ageing and what you can get in return for that money."

Johnson also said that it would "be cool" to see Tan undergo the same biological marker tests as him to see if his insides "are as pristine as what his appearance is at that age".

However, Johnson also said that Tan and his youthful looks are "promising" and "encouraging".

"Biology is capable of the things we're asking it to be, and we're just trying to sort it out."