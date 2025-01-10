Widowed at 32, this mum of two is breaking the taboo around death to help her children grieve

Naadira’s husband, Hasyali Siregar Hasbullah, had died a few months before in December 2022 from Stage 4 melanoma – known to be the most dangerous form of skin cancer – after battling it for around one and a half years. She was 32 then, while her two sons, Ibrahim and Idris, were five and three years old respectively.

She had quickly informed her sons’ preschool teachers about Hasyali’s death, so they would be “a bit more grief-aware” that a child who lacks the vocabulary to describe their feelings could show their grief through behavioural changes.

Still, she had to reiterate herself this time. “I hope you can be a bit kinder in the way that you talk to Ibrahim, because he’s going through a very difficult time right now and any change in routine is terrifying for him,” she’d told the student care teacher.

Naadira’s 10-minute delay to pick her son up was, to him, as drastic a change in routine as any.

“My son has had the most destabilising event a child at that age could experience. Any destabilising change now (even if perceived) and he immediately draws very scary conclusions. So I have to always tell him what’s happening for the day,” she explained to CNA Women.

SKIRTING AROUND GRIEF

Now a programme associate and facilitator at social venture The Life Review, a job she found after her husband died, Naadira applied for the role after seeing the often-unexpected impact of Hasyali’s death on her young sons.

The organisation aims to normalise everyday conversations about death, dying and bereavement through education and community engagement – and she hopes such conversations can start in the classroom.