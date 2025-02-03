Singaporean actor Ayden Sng stars in Netflix drama Perfect Match

Set during the Northern Song Dynasty, Perfect Match tells the story of a mother who relocates to the city of Bianjing to help her five daughters find true love.

Sng appears as Yan Zimei, a wealthy man. The Mediacorp actor stars alongside Chinese actors Ni Hongjie and Lu Yuxiao in the 36-episode drama.

Perfect Match is produced by acclaimed screenwriter Yu Zheng, who previously produced the popular 2018 historical drama Story Of Yanxi Palace.

The first half of the series is available on Netflix, and the second half will be released sequentially from Feb 3 to 15.