Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot in the works with Sarah Michelle Gellar returning
The series is described as "the next chapter in the Buffyverse".
The beloved supernatural series Buffy The Vampire Slayer is set to return with a new chapter and it appears original star Sarah Michelle Gellar is not quite done dealing with vampires, demons and zombies.
Gellar, who played the lead role in the series that ran from 1997 to 2003, is expected to appear in the reboot, reported Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter (THR).
THR added that the new series, described as "the next chapter in the Buffyverse", will introduce a younger slayer while Gellar will feature in a recurring role.
On Sunday (Feb 2), Gellar posted a reference to the cult series on Instagram with a photo of herself wearing sushi-print pyjamas. Fans were quick to recognise this iconic pair of pyjamas, which her character wore in the series.
Nora and Lilla Zuckerman of Poker Face will write and executive produce the reboot while Oscar winner Chloe Zhao will direct.
Buffy creator Joss Whedon is not involved in the project, following misconduct allegations in 2021.
The series is said to be near a pilot order at streaming service Hulu with a writers room expected to start work soon.
At this stage, it's unclear if other stars from the original series will return.