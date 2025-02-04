Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot in the works with Sarah Michelle Gellar returning

The beloved supernatural series Buffy The Vampire Slayer is set to return with a new chapter and it appears original star Sarah Michelle Gellar is not quite done dealing with vampires, demons and zombies.

Gellar, who played the lead role in the series that ran from 1997 to 2003, is expected to appear in the reboot, reported Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

THR added that the new series, described as "the next chapter in the Buffyverse", will introduce a younger slayer while Gellar will feature in a recurring role.