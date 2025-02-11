From flu to pneumonia: Why it can happen and how to stay safe

What causes influenza to progress to pneumonia? That’s a question many healthy adults don’t ask because you can usually count on your immune system to defeat the flu virus.

Yes, you’ll have to endure about five to seven days of sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, fever, headaches, muscle aches and/or body chills to recover. But you’ll be no worse for wear once you do.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the outcome for Taiwanese artiste Barbie Hsu, 48, who recently died from flu-related pneumonia while on a family holiday in Japan. Hsu was reported to have a history of epilepsy and an underlying heart issue known as mitral valve prolapse.

In Singapore, pneumonia is no trivial matter. According to the Ministry of Health, pneumonia is the second-most common cause of death locally after cancer. But what exactly is pneumonia and when does a bout of flu become fatal to you? Find out from the doctors.