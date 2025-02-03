Taiwanese actress-singer Barbie Hsu dead at age 48

Taiwanese singer-actress Barbie Hsu has died at the age of 48 from influenza complications. Rumours of her death first spread online on Sunday (Feb 2) and only intensified after her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei reportedly changed his profile picture on his social media platforms to black.

Hsu's death was eventually confirmed by her younger sister, Taiwanese entertainer Dee Hsu, on Monday morning, via the latter's manager.

"Thank you all for your concern! During the New Year holiday, our whole family travelled to Japan. My dearest and kindest sister, Xiyuan, unfortunately passed away due to flu-related pneumonia. I am grateful to have been her sister in this lifetime, to have cared for each other and accompanied each other. I will always be thankful for her and miss her forever. Shan~ Rest in peace! Love you always—Together, remember forever," said Dee Hsu in a statement to Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS News.