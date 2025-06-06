Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo engaged to pianist-content creator James Wong
Teo, 31, and Wong, 24, have been dating for over a year. The radio DJ told CNA Lifestyle about the proposal, how they met and their future plans.
Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo is engaged. The 31-year-old shared the good news on Instagram on Friday (Jun 6) in a joint post with her now fiance, pianist-content creator James Wong, 24.
The post included a few details of the proposal, including that it took place on the last day of Teo's week-long work trip in Qingdao, China, at her hotel.
"This feels so right. We feel so right. The rest of our lives feels so right. We’re so excited to begin this new chapter together, and thank you for sharing in our joy," the newly engaged couple wrote.
CNA Lifestyle spoke with Teo to find out more about the proposal, how the couple met and what future plans they have.
THE PROPOSAL
Teo shared more details of the proposal. She said: “We got back to the hotel at 1am that night and we only had five hours before we had to be at the airport to fly back to Singapore.”
When Teo was at the hotel lobby, a staff member from travel company Chan Brothers told her that the hotel was offering her a room upgrade after recognising her as a radio DJ, and that all she needed to do to redeem it was go to the room, film a video and tag the hotel on Instagram.
Teo was hesitant because it was late at night, she was tired and she had to wake up in five hours to catch a flight home. However, she went ahead with her co-host, Qijia, to the top floor of the hotel, not realising that Qijia was helping Wong.
"When I went into the room, I saw this videographer standing inside with a camera facing towards me but it still didn't occur to me that it was a proposal," Teo added.
“I thought the hotel had sent someone to be in the room to film DJs' reactions as we entered the room to use as part of the marketing. So I was angry. I thought ‘How can this hotel invade my privacy?’”
“But when the room door opened up even more, I saw this soft orange glow from the inside. There were flower petals, there were candles, and I saw this oddly familiar person standing there, and that was James,” she recalled.
“At that point in time, I was lost for words. I really didn't know what to think. I didn't know he could throw a surprise of this level,” she said. “Especially because we keep in touch all the time and have each other's location. I would always know where he is.”
Wong went to the extent of turning off his location services and telling Teo that his Find My was not working to keep the fact that he was in China a secret. He even extended their stay, contacted Teo’s manager to arrange for her to have a month-long leave and also packed extra clothes for her for the trip.
“It was at that point that I thought ‘Oh man, this boy is so sweet’,” Teo said.
“My criteria for the proposal was that it had to be private, and I wanted one of my good friends and photographer, Wei Jie, to come and be hiding somewhere," Teo said.
So Wong flew Wei Jie out for the proposal as well. The next day, the three went out to popular spots around Qingdao to shoot.
“After Wei Jie went home, we hired a makeup team and photographer from China to just capture some pictures of us,” she said. “I also bought a dress from the night market in Qingdao to shoot in. It was super spontaneous and fun."
HOW THE PAIR MET
Teo and Wong have been dating for more than a year. “When we first got to know each other, I was the one that went after him,” Teo said, laughing. “It wasn't the typical ‘guy chasing after a girl’.”
“It happened back in 2024 when he appeared on my Instagram explore page and I decided to reach out to him to see if he wanted to collaborate,” she told CNA Lifestyle.
“I thought ‘Hey, this guy is pretty cute. He plays the piano. Let me reach out to him to do a Taylor Swift song [where] I would sing and he would play the piano. To my surprise, he agreed.”
Teo said that she used this work collaboration as an opportunity to ask for Wong’s handle on messaging platform Telegram, so they could communicate easily.
“I tried to speak more with him on Telegram. But you know what? He never replied. He only replied to me when it came to the work side of things,” she said, laughing.
“But when I started to steer the conversation towards our personal life, he would reply to me after some 14 hours with some response I can't reply to like ‘haha’ or ‘okay’, that kind of thing.”
When Teo asked Wong out for supper one day, she said that it “opened up the foundation of our relationship”.
“That night we spoke for a solid three hours. We just went on and on and on,” Teo recalled. “After that night, it just felt like we could still keep talking about so many more things. And that's when he became more responsive on Telegram."
“I could feel the dynamics between us shift a little bit. Things between us progressed quite smoothly and swiftly, because it just felt so, so right.”
They met each other's parents within three months of dating. “My parents are in love with this guy. They say ‘He's so polite, he's so kind’, and he treats my parents very, very well, just as he treats his parents well too.”
“I believe in dating a guy who is very filial,” she added.
Teo also said that she admired Wong’s ambition. “My top criteria for dating is that the guy must have drive,” she said. “I thought that I was a workaholic, but after meeting him, I learnt that there's so much more that I can do.”
She added that since they are both content creators, Wong had given her a lot of social media content ideas. “Honestly, because of his ideas, it has helped me bring more followers as well. So I love tossing around ideas as a team and just being better together.”
When asked about her wedding plans, Teo said that she would prefer it to be a very private event.
“Having hosted so many different weddings, I would love to think that I don't want to be a ‘bride-zilla’. I want my wedding to be super chill and super cool. Maybe I have a Milo cart there for my friends and family,” Teo joked.
“So (I want my wedding to be) just with my friends, my family, people who love us. I want this day to be really about coming together, celebrating us,” she added. “I won't do an over the top wedding because I feel like it really tires me out.”
TEO KNEW THAT WONG WAS 'THE ONE'
“I've always, always dated older guys, so it never really crossed my mind that maybe a younger guy would have worked out for me,” she admitted.
Teo shared that her relationship with Wong also received a lot of support from her family and fellow Mediacorp artiste friends.
“I knew he was the one when Tay Ying, Tay Ying’s husband, Kayly, Denise (Camilia Tan), people who are very close to me kept telling me, ‘I feel like James is really so good to you. He's so right for you’,” she shared.
“Hearing these comments reaffirm my life choices, and made me really want to cherish this relationship.”
When asked whether she wants to start a family, the radio DJ said: “Yes! I want kids. I love kids. I keep telling my friends to wish me Zao Sheng Gui Zi ('may you give birth soon' in Mandarin).”
Teo told CNA Lifestyle that she hopes to have four kids. “But it probably won’t be so soon. It will probably be after the wedding,” she added. “So we'll just focus on getting our stuff done first, building our foundation and spend some more alone time before family comes into the picture.”
MAKING HER RELATIONSHIP PUBLIC
Teo however, did not post much about her and Wong’s relationship online when they were dating.
She admitted that after she made her last relationship public, it was “awkward” when listeners approached her asking about her and her former partner after they broke up.
“So I told myself the next time I get in a relationship, I will only announce when we are engaged, which is why James and I are taking this step – we both believe in only announcing it after we get engaged,” she said.
She did however have a “public relationship” moment at Hong Kong singer-songwriter GEM’s concert in March when the ‘kiss camera’ panned to her and Wong.
“That was insane,” Teo said. “I said ‘There’s 50,000 people here. There is no way the kiss cam is going to capture us’. Ten seconds later the camera was right on our faces and I was so shocked, I really could not react.”
“So GEM actually bao toh (tattled on) us before anyone else,” she joked, saying that she instantly received many texts on her phone about her and Wong’s appearance on screen, including one from her boss.
Moving forward, she added that the pair have created a couple account on social media and will focus on making couple-centred content.
“Both of us are content creators and we find that there are a lot of things that happen in our daily lives; very interesting snippets that, if we share online, will be quite fun and interesting for everyone to follow,” she said, revealing that account is ready but has not been made public.
“We just want to have fun,” she said. “It's also a way of working together with my future husband.”