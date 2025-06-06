Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo engaged to pianist-content creator James Wong

THE PROPOSAL

Teo shared more details of the proposal. She said: “We got back to the hotel at 1am that night and we only had five hours before we had to be at the airport to fly back to Singapore.”

When Teo was at the hotel lobby, a staff member from travel company Chan Brothers told her that the hotel was offering her a room upgrade after recognising her as a radio DJ, and that all she needed to do to redeem it was go to the room, film a video and tag the hotel on Instagram.

Teo was hesitant because it was late at night, she was tired and she had to wake up in five hours to catch a flight home. However, she went ahead with her co-host, Qijia, to the top floor of the hotel, not realising that Qijia was helping Wong.

"When I went into the room, I saw this videographer standing inside with a camera facing towards me but it still didn't occur to me that it was a proposal," Teo added.

“I thought the hotel had sent someone to be in the room to film DJs' reactions as we entered the room to use as part of the marketing. So I was angry. I thought ‘How can this hotel invade my privacy?’”

“But when the room door opened up even more, I saw this soft orange glow from the inside. There were flower petals, there were candles, and I saw this oddly familiar person standing there, and that was James,” she recalled.