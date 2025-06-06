Kampung spirit, no rent, good coffee: Why more Singaporeans are opening home cafes and doing well

But more than just a workaround for high rent, the trio sees home cafes as a growing cultural shift.

“Going to cafes in town or especially on weekends, it's super-duper crowded. Let’s say I want to go somewhere that's more chill and laid back, I would want to go somewhere near my neighbourhood. And the issue with that is there's not a lot of options in neighbourhoods,” said Loke.

The idea came up in November 2024 but the trio only managed to start working on it in March this year. They forked out S$2,000 (US$1,556) on essentials like tables and chairs to furnish the cafe. They also managed to keep the costs low by reusing the coffee machinery that they had already owned previously.

“We went around Singapore to around five different roasters to try beans. We were very overly caffeinated the whole day,” said Loke, who manages the coffee aspect of the cafe.

To keep the menu fresh and trendy, they also introduced items like acai bowls and matcha drinks, which have been hits in their cafe.

Some items in their menu include, strawberry matcha (S$6.50), madelines (S$5 for three pieces), banana cake (S$5 for two pieces), cookie butter acai bowl (S$7).

Their signature coffee, the Einspanner coffee, is priced at S$6.