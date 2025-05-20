How one Sengkang home cafe with its very own Totoro cat is brewing comfort, one cup at a time

Having a cat beckon you with his paw like a real-life maneki-neko is probably the cutest thing you’ll see. And you are welcome to meet this chubby-cheeked greeter Totoro at Brew With Grace, a home-based, takeaway-only cafe in Sengkang.

“Baobao (meaning precious one in Mandarin) gets paid in Churu treats and pats,” said owner Grace Teo, scooping up her two-year-old British shorthair like a baby and taking an invigorating sniff of his belly. “So nice!” she beamed from behind her oversized glasses.

“Nice” is indeed a word that keeps coming up as you relax in the 36-year-old’s cosy home while waiting for your order. Totoro is not the only welcoming and Studio Ghibli-inspired part of Teo’s flat that she shares with her software engineer husband. The low furniture (for both humans and cats), rugs and seat cushions arranged on the wood floor all conspire to make you want to set down your day’s weariness and make yourself comfortable.

The warm glow that bathes this HDB BTO flat – no doubt an ode to Teo’s previous job as a 3D lighting artist – is a feat in itself. No harsh shadows, no glaring lights. It is as if the walls themselves exude a soft, cocooning luminescence.