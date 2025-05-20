How one Sengkang home cafe with its very own Totoro cat is brewing comfort, one cup at a time
Grace Teo of Brew With Grace, a home-based business, serves her signature matcha oat drinks, smiles and Studio Ghibli vibes from her HDB home – along with her official greeter Totoro.
Having a cat beckon you with his paw like a real-life maneki-neko is probably the cutest thing you’ll see. And you are welcome to meet this chubby-cheeked greeter Totoro at Brew With Grace, a home-based, takeaway-only cafe in Sengkang.
“Baobao (meaning precious one in Mandarin) gets paid in Churu treats and pats,” said owner Grace Teo, scooping up her two-year-old British shorthair like a baby and taking an invigorating sniff of his belly. “So nice!” she beamed from behind her oversized glasses.
“Nice” is indeed a word that keeps coming up as you relax in the 36-year-old’s cosy home while waiting for your order. Totoro is not the only welcoming and Studio Ghibli-inspired part of Teo’s flat that she shares with her software engineer husband. The low furniture (for both humans and cats), rugs and seat cushions arranged on the wood floor all conspire to make you want to set down your day’s weariness and make yourself comfortable.
The warm glow that bathes this HDB BTO flat – no doubt an ode to Teo’s previous job as a 3D lighting artist – is a feat in itself. No harsh shadows, no glaring lights. It is as if the walls themselves exude a soft, cocooning luminescence.
There’s lots to delight your other senses as well. An all-season Christmas tree with fairy lights, lacy curtains (the kind you find in quaint, retro cafes), a soothing pine scent and anime music videos on loop play all evoke a sense of carefree familiarity, reminiscent of those childhood mornings spent watching cartoons.
FROM BURNOUT TO POTTERY TO COFFEE
While it's been barely five months since Brew With Grace opened in late December last year, Teo's journey began much earlier. Her former job as a 3D lighting artist meant working long hours and weekends, which led to burnout, depression and anxiety, and her quitting her job in 2020.
“I was alone at home all the time,” Teo said. Wanting to escape her loneliness without having to go into anxiety-inducing public places, she found Asobi Studio, a home-based pottery studio. But it didn’t start well. She remembered freezing when it was her turn to try hand-building a ball of clay. The owner noticed her anxiety and consoled her.
“It's a ball of clay now but it can also be a cup. It's very malleable, very forgiving. If you don't like it, you can press it down again and start all over. Don't be afraid. It's okay,” Teo recalled her words.
That foray into ceramics also led Teo to her first taste of real coffee made with a freshly pulled shot of espresso that the owner brought her. “I didn’t drink much coffee back then because of the medications I was on. I’d thought coffee was Starbucks, all whipped cream and syrup. When I drank it, I fell in love with coffee. I’d never felt so calm despite the caffeine.”
Teo left the pottery studio that day feeling safe. “I didn't have an episode. I was okay. I felt hope and peace,” she recalled. “The experience touched me, how a humble cup of coffee accompanied with warm hospitality could offer much so healing.”
BREWING IT UP
It was the beginning of Teo’s love affair with coffee. First, she signed up for a course to learn about coffee making using her SkillsFuture credits. Then, she went on to work part-time at Monday Coffee Bar to further hone her barista skills. It was there that she learned to better control her anxiety, especially when orders came in thick and fast. “I was very lucky to have an understanding boss and supportive teammates,” she said.
A year or so later, Teo finally put her plans for her home-based cafe in gear. “I wanted to share that experience I had at the home-based pottery studio with others. Knowing how dark it can be, I wish a little space of mine could bring a little light to them.”
“Before opening, I spent some time experimenting with different types of drinks,” said Teo. “But my love for a good cup of iced or hot white can't be shaken. In the end, I just put what I love and enjoy on the menu and share it.”
Brew With Grace’s coffee menu is short and sweet, just hot and iced Black, White and Mocha. Not a coffee fan? She has Strawberry Matcha Oat and Yuzu Matcha Oat – two matcha drinks that are balanced with a fruity tang and rounded off with the creaminess of oat milk.
Teo uses coffee beans from Dutch Colony and ceremonial-grade matcha. “I don’t know how to source for cheaper matcha powder, so I just use the good stuff that I find.”
Not that her drinks cost more; quite the contrary, the matcha oat ones go for just S$5.50 each, while an order of Black is only S$3, White for S$4 and Mocha for S$4.50. There is no extra charge for iced options and oat milk; just S$1 more for an additional espresso shot.
“I’m not doing this to make a profit,” Teo laughed when asked how she manages to keep the business afloat. “I charge just enough to cover the cost of my ingredients.”
HELLO, LOVELIES!
Teo’s customers, whom she affectionately calls her “lovelies”, come from all walks of life. “We have had university students, couples, office ladies and others,” she said. “Some of them would hang around and play with Totoro while waiting for their drinks. Others would retreat into their own world to do colouring, read a book or journal.”
Does she ever feel overwhelmed by the higher level of socialising than what she is used to? “I feel blessed that I get to chat and make new friends. To be honest, I don’t feel that my personal space is affected. So far, my lovelies have been very respectful, amazing and mindful.”
There are no complaints from the neighbours either. “They have been very supportive,” said Teo. “When I was just starting out and had many doubts, it was their support and encouragement that pushed me on.”
Her husband has been a pillar of strength and support for her, ensuring she doesn’t strain herself or forget to eat.
But Teo thinks Totoro might feel a little differently at the beginning of the cafe’s operation. “Thankfully, he has grown to love humans a lot more, especially since he gets lots of pats, treats and attention,” said Teo, giving her fluffball a big kiss. “If he needs his privacy, he will go into one of our rooms.”
Teo’s modus operandi also ensures that the number of orders doesn’t get crazy. “I don’t take on too many orders because I make my drinks fresh on the spot, and I do not believe in rushing to fulfil large quantities. I would like my lovelies to enjoy the vibes and conversations while they wait for their drinks to be made.”
Moreover, she doesn’t accommodate walk-ins. “Orders are also to be collected at specific time slots, so that they can be mindfully spaced out.”
Brew With Grace opens Wednesdays to Fridays. Check Instagram for details.