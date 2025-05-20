K-pop group Babymonster spotted at Lady Gaga's Singapore concert

It turns out that Little Monsters weren't the only monsters enjoying the first night of Lady Gaga's four-day concert in Singapore. Members of K-pop girl group Babymonster – Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rora and Chiquita – were seen in their best Drip at Mother Monster's show, one day after their sold-out show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Missing from the festivities were members Ahyeon, who had left for South Korea ahead of the others, and Rami, who is currently on hiatus due to health concerns.