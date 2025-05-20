K-pop group Babymonster spotted at Lady Gaga's Singapore concert
It turns out that Little Monsters weren't the only monsters enjoying the first night of Lady Gaga's four-day concert in Singapore. Members of K-pop girl group Babymonster – Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rora and Chiquita – were seen in their best Drip at Mother Monster's show, one day after their sold-out show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Missing from the festivities were members Ahyeon, who had left for South Korea ahead of the others, and Rami, who is currently on hiatus due to health concerns.
According to multiple attendees, Babymonster enjoyed Sunday's show from the stadium's executive suite.
The group's appearance at Lady Gaga's gig comes a year after member Pharita flew into Singapore to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.
Babymonster's concert, which took place on Saturday (May 17), saw the group delighting fans, known as Monstiez, with hits such as Sheesh, Forever and Drip.
Babymonster also treated attendees to surprise covers of labelmate Blackpink's Kill This Love and As If It's Your Last.
Lady Gaga's show on Sunday was especially memorable for Filipino drag performer Lady Gagita, who caught the eye of Gaga herself.
The longtime Lady Gaga fan, who competed in the reality series Drag Den, managed to get a selfie with the singer while she was interacting with fans during the song Vanish Into You.
"Waited for 15 years and, now, destiny happened. You have changed my life forever," wrote Lady Gagita.
Other famous faces who were in attendance include Drag Race Philippines contestant Popstar Bench, who led the crowd in a symphony of cheers before the start of the concert.
Lady Gaga staged her second show on May 19 and will perform two more shows in Singapore: On May 21 and 24.