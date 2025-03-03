K-pop group Babymonster to hold first full-length concert in Singapore in May, tickets start from S$158
The Singapore leg of Babymonster's Hello Monsters tour comes about a year after their first Singapore fan meeting in June 2024.
Monstiez, time to Batter Up and come in your best Drip as Babymonster will return to Singapore this May for their first full-length tour – about 11 months after their first fan meeting in June 2024.
Part of Babymonster's Hello Monsters world tour, the upcoming show will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 17.
It also marks the first Southeast Asian stop of the tour which will see the K-pop septet – comprising Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita – performing in cities such as Osaka, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.
Ticket prices for Babymonster's Hello Monsters show will range between S$158 (US$117) and S$388.
There will be three presale sessions.
The first will be for those with an official Monstiez (Global) membership on Tuesday (Mar 11) from 2pm to 11.59pm.
The second will be for Mastercard holders on Mar 12 from 2pm to 11.59pm.
The third presale session will be for Live Nation members on Mar 13 from 2pm to 11.59pm.
General sales will then commence on Mar 14 via Ticketmaster.
Those who purchase VIP Gold tickets will be entitled to access to a soundcheck party and send-off session as well as an exclusive lanyard, laminate and postcard.
Babymonster recently released its first full-length studio album Drip on Nov 1, 2024. The album debuted at the top of South Korea's Circle Album chart and has been certified double platinum.