K-pop group Babymonster to hold first full-length concert in Singapore in May, tickets start from S$158

Monstiez, time to Batter Up and come in your best Drip as Babymonster will return to Singapore this May for their first full-length tour – about 11 months after their first fan meeting in June 2024.

Part of Babymonster's Hello Monsters world tour, the upcoming show will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 17.

It also marks the first Southeast Asian stop of the tour which will see the K-pop septet – comprising Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita – performing in cities such as Osaka, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.