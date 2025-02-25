The viral black cherry colour on everyone’s lips is here to stay – here's how to rock this beauty trend

A quick scroll through social media and you would definitely have noticed a resurgence of the black cherry beauty trend last year. And it looks like this colour isn’t going away anytime in 2025 either.

So why is the black cherry trend so popular? It’s a universal shade that’s flattering on most, if not all, skin tones, from fair to medium and deep.

It’s really not just one specific colour, rather a similar family of deep plum-red colours that spans from burgundy to a dark chocolate hue. It’s a juicy, slightly moody shade that takes facial features from Lolita-esque to Harley Quinn depending on the application and colour intensity used.

For those old enough to remember, Clinique kickstarted this colour trend back in 1989 with its Black Honey Almost Lipstick (though the brand originally launched it in 1971 as a gloss pot).

Not only was this shade loved and worn by many Hollywood A-listers such as Drew Barrymore and Courtney Cox, it also appeared in movies, from Stepmom (where Julia Robert handed her stepdaughter played by a young Jena Malone, the Black Honey Almost Lipstick for her to wear in the car) to The Lord Of The Rings (Liv Tyler’s Arwen).

And thanks to social media, especially TikTok, this lip colour has been thrusted back into the limelight, going viral among Gen Zs and selling out on numerous occasions.

This revival has also led to more beauty brands joining the trend wagon, releasing black cherry-hued products to cater to beauty enthusiasts.

But that’s not all. Today, the colour isn’t just limited to the lips anymore. You can add touches of this colour to the eyes, cheeks, hair and nails.

Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing the colour on her nails in her Elle USA editorial spread while Dua Lipa rocked black cherry-esque locks during her performance at the IHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.