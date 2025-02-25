The viral black cherry colour on everyone’s lips is here to stay – here's how to rock this beauty trend
A delicious shade that’s not only easy-to-wear, but is also perfect for adding instant drama to any beauty look.
A quick scroll through social media and you would definitely have noticed a resurgence of the black cherry beauty trend last year. And it looks like this colour isn’t going away anytime in 2025 either.
So why is the black cherry trend so popular? It’s a universal shade that’s flattering on most, if not all, skin tones, from fair to medium and deep.
It’s really not just one specific colour, rather a similar family of deep plum-red colours that spans from burgundy to a dark chocolate hue. It’s a juicy, slightly moody shade that takes facial features from Lolita-esque to Harley Quinn depending on the application and colour intensity used.
For those old enough to remember, Clinique kickstarted this colour trend back in 1989 with its Black Honey Almost Lipstick (though the brand originally launched it in 1971 as a gloss pot).
Not only was this shade loved and worn by many Hollywood A-listers such as Drew Barrymore and Courtney Cox, it also appeared in movies, from Stepmom (where Julia Robert handed her stepdaughter played by a young Jena Malone, the Black Honey Almost Lipstick for her to wear in the car) to The Lord Of The Rings (Liv Tyler’s Arwen).
And thanks to social media, especially TikTok, this lip colour has been thrusted back into the limelight, going viral among Gen Zs and selling out on numerous occasions.
This revival has also led to more beauty brands joining the trend wagon, releasing black cherry-hued products to cater to beauty enthusiasts.
But that’s not all. Today, the colour isn’t just limited to the lips anymore. You can add touches of this colour to the eyes, cheeks, hair and nails.
Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing the colour on her nails in her Elle USA editorial spread while Dua Lipa rocked black cherry-esque locks during her performance at the IHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
And of course, our favourite K-pop idols have also been wearing this beauty colour trend with style. (G)-Idle's Minnie shone with this red-berry shade on her lips during the group’s world tour stop in Macau while Jang Won-young showed off her full berry pout during Ive's recent stage comeback for Rebel Heart.
Ready to join Team Black Cherry? Here are 10 products to consider:
1. Glossier Balm Dotcom in Black Cherry, S$27
A lip balm that’s infused with natural emollients – castor seed oil, lanolin and beeswax, paired with an phyto-antoxidant blend to nourish and soothe dry, chapped lips. But what we love is its addictive scent of crispy almond cookies and decadent cherry liqueur that makes it such a treat to use.
Available at www.glossier.com/en-sg/
2. Sigi Skin Butter Glaze Lip Jelly in Cherry Crush, S$32
A deep burgundy hue that compliments most skin tones. Squeeze and apply onto lips, you’re good to go. It’s packed with lip-loving actives like strawberry extract, peptides, cacao and squalane to protect lips and keep them well-hydrated, soft and smooth.
Available at www.sigiskin.com
3. Huda Beauty Blush Filter in Black Cherry, S$35
A liquid blush that combines buildable pigments with finely milled micro-pearls to give cheeks a luminous glow. Remember, less is more with this, so apply small dots and blend, building as you go along. The result is an airbrushed finish that mimics a healthy flush from within.
Available at Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg
4. Fenty Skin Fenty Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil in Black Cherry, S$40
An ultra-hydrating lip oil that strengthens and locks in moisture to soothe dry lips. And because Riri loves her Barbados cherries, this lip oil is also infused with this active together with wild cherry extracts to protect against environmental free radical damage and condition lips at the same time.
Available at Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg
5. Clinique Pop Lip + Cheek Oil in Black Honey, S$42
An aubergine tinted oil that pulls double duty to be used on both your lips and cheeks. Not only does it deliver a sheer wash of colour in a dewy finish, but it also helps conditions dry lips with a nourishing blend of safflower, jojoba, olive and sunflower oils for the perfect kiss-me pout.
Available at Clinique counters, Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg
6. MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Soft Matte Eyeshadow in P for Potent, S$49
The highly blendable formula sweeps easily over the lids to deliver a soft, matte colour. Plus, its stay-true colour alongside a soft-focus filter technology offers a diffused, blurring effect that doesn’t fade or crease on the lids – perfect for Singapore’s humid weather.
Available at M.A.C Cosmetics stores and counters.
7. Chanel Ombre Essentielle Multi-Use Longwearing Eyeshadow in 244 Rouge Cuir, S$59
A lightweight powder with intense pigments, sweep this versatile eyeshadow over the lids for a wash of colour or layer it to build the intensity for an edgy and vampy eye look. It’s also enriched with sage oil, which provides comfortable and long-lasting wear, up to eight hours.
Available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques, counters and www.chanel.com/sg/
8. Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm in 073 Blackberry, S$62
This deep berry shade of the cult Dior lip balm features a formula that reacts with the pH level of your lips to deliver a “custom” colour to achieve a universally flattering hue on every skin tone. In addition, its formula also contains cherry extract and shea butter to nourish the lips. The result: Lips appear fuller, plumped and smoothed.
Available at Dior Beauty boutiques, counters and www.dior.com/en_sg/
9. Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush in She’s Wanted, S$62
The perfect flush of colour, this duo formula blush is great for achieving a bold colour that’s guaranteed to turn heads. Dab on the dewy creamy blush followed by the soft powder for a long-lasting colour that won’t fade even in Singapore’s humidity.
Available at Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg
10. Hermes Revitalising Care Mascara in Rouge H, S$116
Who knew that the Hermes’ heritage colour, a venetian-tinged burgundy, could be a match for the viral black cherry hue. And in a mascara, it gives lashes a pop of colour that will delight every time you blink, wink or smile. Not to mention, the mascara’s gentle formula is enriched with millet seed extract, shea butter and moringa butter to protect, lengthen and nourish for denser and thicker lashes.
Available at Hermes boutiques, Hermes Parfum & Beaute counters and www.hermes.com