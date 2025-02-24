Singapore’s Apartment Coffee named 6th best on World’s Top 100 Coffee Shops list

Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters in Sydney took the top spot, with Onyx Coffee Lab in Arkansas, USA, in second, and Gota Coffee Experts in Vienna, Austria in third. Four coffee shops in the Philippines were also ranked: Yardstick (19th), El Union Coffee (61st), Single Origin (83rd), and Crema & Cream Coffee Roasters (86th).

Other Southeast Asian coffee purveyors that made the list include Malaysia’s Story of Ono (9th), Ome by Spacebar Coffee (56th), and Sin See Tai (73rd). Bali’s Anomali Coffee was ranked 78th.

“We are incredibly honoured to be awarded the 6th Best Coffee Shop in the World and 1st in Asia,” Apartment Coffee wrote on their Instagram account, adding that the scoring comprised an international jury as well as 60,000 public votes.