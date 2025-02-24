Singapore’s Apartment Coffee named 6th best on World’s Top 100 Coffee Shops list
The cafe at Selegie Road is the only coffee roaster in Singapore to make the prestigious list, with coffee joints in Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia also making it.
Singaporean coffee shop Apartment Coffee was named sixth on the World’s Top 100 Coffee Shops list at the inaugural awards held at CoffeeFest Madrid last week. The list, determined by public votes and expert panel evaluations, celebrates the finest coffee experiences worldwide. It identifies potential entrants based on criteria such as quality of coffee, barista experience, customer service, innovation, ambience, and consistency.
Apartment Coffee is helmed by 2018 Singapore Brewers Cup Champion Yeo Qing He, who established the cafe along Lavender Street in 2018. In 2022, it moved to its current premises at 139 Selegie Road. It is well-known among coffee lovers for its calming, minimalist interior and a menu of predominantly pour-over coffees made from single-origin beans from Ethiopia, Brazil, Rwanda, and Costa Rica.
Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters in Sydney took the top spot, with Onyx Coffee Lab in Arkansas, USA, in second, and Gota Coffee Experts in Vienna, Austria in third. Four coffee shops in the Philippines were also ranked: Yardstick (19th), El Union Coffee (61st), Single Origin (83rd), and Crema & Cream Coffee Roasters (86th).
Other Southeast Asian coffee purveyors that made the list include Malaysia’s Story of Ono (9th), Ome by Spacebar Coffee (56th), and Sin See Tai (73rd). Bali’s Anomali Coffee was ranked 78th.
“We are incredibly honoured to be awarded the 6th Best Coffee Shop in the World and 1st in Asia,” Apartment Coffee wrote on their Instagram account, adding that the scoring comprised an international jury as well as 60,000 public votes.“As a small independent coffee studio, we are beyond proud to be recognised for the work that we do, as well as to put Singapore on the list with some of the best coffee shops in the world.”