Jump rope is making a comeback in Singapore – here’s why you should pick it up for a full-body workout

I remember I wasn’t great at Zero Point back in primary school. On the rare occasion when the stars aligned, the humidity affecting the moisture-to-rubber-elasticity coefficient was just right, my feet would sail over the rope. And I’d feel taller than everyone else that day.

Of course, Zero Point was different from skipping or jumping rope as they call it now but it was as close as I got to it. Fast forward a couple of decades to when I spotted my old nemesis in the gym. Instead of chained rubber bands, it had a wire core encased in a sleek nylon tube. The ends weren’t simply more rubber bands but two proper plastic handles.

I gave the rope a whirl and realised two things: I am still as uncoordinated as ever. But, what a trip (both figuratively and physically). Just lifting my body mere millimetres off the ground zapped me back to those exhilarating Zero Point memories.

JUMPING INTO JUMP ROPE

In the years between mugging for PSLE and paying my home loan, I realised lots have changed. Jump rope had grown from a humble recess-time game to a national sport with its own governing body known as the Jump Rope Federation of Singapore or JRFS.