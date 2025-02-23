Jump rope is making a comeback in Singapore – here’s why you should pick it up for a full-body workout
Jump rope is commonly included in fitness routines such as CrossFit and HIIT, and for good reason: It burns more calories than running and it also enhances agility. Here's how to get roped in.
I remember I wasn’t great at Zero Point back in primary school. On the rare occasion when the stars aligned, the humidity affecting the moisture-to-rubber-elasticity coefficient was just right, my feet would sail over the rope. And I’d feel taller than everyone else that day.
Of course, Zero Point was different from skipping or jumping rope as they call it now but it was as close as I got to it. Fast forward a couple of decades to when I spotted my old nemesis in the gym. Instead of chained rubber bands, it had a wire core encased in a sleek nylon tube. The ends weren’t simply more rubber bands but two proper plastic handles.
I gave the rope a whirl and realised two things: I am still as uncoordinated as ever. But, what a trip (both figuratively and physically). Just lifting my body mere millimetres off the ground zapped me back to those exhilarating Zero Point memories.
JUMPING INTO JUMP ROPE
In the years between mugging for PSLE and paying my home loan, I realised lots have changed. Jump rope had grown from a humble recess-time game to a national sport with its own governing body known as the Jump Rope Federation of Singapore or JRFS.
At some 25 primary schools, jump rope is offered as a co-curricular activity. There are even jump-rope teams from National University of Singapore and ITE Collage West, which participated in the 2024 edition of the Singapore National and Open Jump Rope Championship (SNOJRC).
“We had over 220 athletes sign up for SNOJRC last year, including several internationally renowned jump-rope athletes from Malaysia, Thailand and Korea,” said Jeslyn Lim, 26, an accountant and a JRFS executive committee member.
And the interest is growing. “Locally, there are currently an estimated over 1,000 active jump-rope athletes,” said Lim, who is one herself.
It certainly helps when jump rope has become part of the populace. Just ask anyone who has done CrossFit, HIIT or boxing. “There are numerous jump-rope enthusiasts using jump rope as their regular training or workouts,” said Lim.
A LUNG BUSTER, FOR SURE
There are some very good reasons why jump rope is a great exercise. One, it is a high-intensity, full-body workout, said Jaclyn Chow, the clinical director and principal physiotherapist at Heart & Lung Physio.
“Jumping rope builds bone density, especially during the landing phase, where there is impact and loading from the repetitive jumping and bouncing,” Chow explained. “This repetitive stress on the bones consequently maintains bone mineralisation, reducing bone loss.”
And it’s not only your legs. “Your entire upper body is engaged to control the force of motion. This leads to a higher caloric burn compared to other cardio activities,” said Chow. In fact, she added, “some studies have shown that 10 minutes of jumping rope at a moderate pace equates to 30 minutes of running in terms of calories burned”.
There are other benefits as well. “Jump rope can also help to improve coordination, endurance and agility,” said Don Lui, 49, a coach and the founder of Singapore Jump Rope Academy. “It is fun and promotes creativity as there are many tricks and skills that you can learn to do, not only as individuals but also as a group.”
BACK TO (JUMP ROPE) SCHOOL
It's easy to jump back into, well, jump rope as you can practise it anywhere. “I’ve even seen people jumping rope in my neighbourhood’s fitness corner as a warm-up,” said Selina Fang, who placed first at the freestyle individual event and second in the freestyle team event at last year’s SNOJRC.
Just maybe don’t do it at home, added the 26-year-old data engineer, who also recently clinched third position with Lim, in the wheels pair freestyle event at Jump Rope China Open 2024. Not if you want to avoid annoying your neighbours with the rope-slapping and thumping sounds, she said with a grin.
If you're unsure about the basics, such as how to hold, swing and jump over the rope as well as the right rope length to suit your height, there’s the aforementioned Singapore Jump Rope Academy, which has been offering jump-rope programmes for children and adults for over 15 years. Yup, it’s an official school to help you level up on what you used to play after class.
“Adults can learn more high level or intensity skills like Double Under to multiples that are more advanced and challenging,” said Lui.
And don't get too hung up on the rope type when you're starting out, he added. Unless you're competing, which requires pre-approved rope specifications, "the affordable ones from Decathlon or other sports stores will do".
FOUR TECHNIQUES TO TRY
If you’re starting out at ground zero, take it easy to avoid common injuries related to jumping, such as shin splints, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathy and stress fractures, said Chow. And wear appropriate footwear that “support your arches and give solid support to your ankles during high-impact exercises to prevent injuries”.
Don’t forget to warm up before you pick up your rope, reminded Chow. “These can include dynamic exercises such as squats, jumping jacks and calf raises.” When you’re done, cool down to “help prevent muscle cramps and dizziness as your breathing rate and heart rate slow”.
Fang recommended the following four techniques to rope in newbies. For a start, do eight counts of each, she said. “To up the intensity, try two sets of eight counts.”
When you’re ready to link up the four techniques, start with two or three sets of the linked sequence, she suggested.
BASIC JUMP
- Stand with feet together. Keep elbows close to your body and wrists slightly in front.
- Swing the rope over your head using wrists, not arms.
- Jump just high enough for the rope to pass under your feet.
- Land softly on the balls of your feet and immediately prepare for the next jump.
Tips
- Keep a steady rhythm and avoid jumping too high.
- Stay relaxed and maintain a slight bend in your knees.
SIDE STRADDLE
- Start with the basic jump.
- On the next jump, land with your feet shoulder-width apart.
- Jump again and bring your feet back together.
- Continue alternating between open and closed positions.
Tips
- Engage your core for better control.
- Keep the rhythm steady and avoid jumping too high.
DOUBLE UNDER
- Start with a strong basic jump.
- Swing the rope faster and jump higher to let the rope pass under your feet twice before landing.
- Land softly and prepare for the next jump.
Tips
- Use your wrists for speed instead of swinging with your arms.
- Keep your body upright and avoid tucking your knees too much.
- Start with single jumps, then insert one double at a time before stringing multiple ones together.
SIDE SWING
- Start with the basic jump position. But instead of jumping, swing the rope to one side of your body by crossing your hands.
- Swing the rope to the other side by uncrossing your hands and crossing them in the opposite direction.
- Work in a basic jump.
Tips
- Keep the rope moving smoothly without pausing.
- Use this move as a break or transition between jumps.