Chinese singer Curley Gao recalls growing up in Singapore, visits Dunman High School and Causeway Point

Chinese singer Curley Gao was recently in Singapore for work – and she took the opportunity to walk down memory lane by visiting some of her old haunts, including her secondary school.

The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Xilinnayi Gao, moved to Singapore at the age of nine. She studied at Macpherson Primary School and Dunman High School, before attending Berklee College of Music in the United States. She would eventually join the Chinese girl group survival show Produce Camp 2020, where she finished first, and later debuted as part of BonBon Girls 303.

On Feb 21, Gao posted a vlog on Weibo revealing her trip around Singapore, which included visiting places such as Causeway Point and Dunman High School.

She found her way at the former to meet with one of her close secondary school friends, sharing she hadn't been to Singapore in six years. "Every single shop here is a memory," she remarked.