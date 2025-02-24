Chinese singer Curley Gao recalls growing up in Singapore, visits Dunman High School and Causeway Point
The 26-year-old, who grew up in Singapore, recently documented her visit in a Weibo vlog, revisiting places from her youth.
Chinese singer Curley Gao was recently in Singapore for work – and she took the opportunity to walk down memory lane by visiting some of her old haunts, including her secondary school.
The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Xilinnayi Gao, moved to Singapore at the age of nine. She studied at Macpherson Primary School and Dunman High School, before attending Berklee College of Music in the United States. She would eventually join the Chinese girl group survival show Produce Camp 2020, where she finished first, and later debuted as part of BonBon Girls 303.
On Feb 21, Gao posted a vlog on Weibo revealing her trip around Singapore, which included visiting places such as Causeway Point and Dunman High School.
She found her way at the former to meet with one of her close secondary school friends, sharing she hadn't been to Singapore in six years. "Every single shop here is a memory," she remarked.
She also took the MRT from Woodlands to Bugis, while recounting going for her first audition at Bugis Junction in 2016 for the first season of Chinese singing competition Sing! China.
"This is like where (my) dream started and all… I remember memorising lyrics as I was queuing, because I only knew how to hum the song."
Although Gao did not pass that time, she auditioned again the following year and eventually finished as runner-up in mentor Na Ying's team.
On her way to Dunman High School, she also shared stories of volunteering at Katong Community Centre. "What's special about this place is that I used to volunteer for MINDS (Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore)," she said.
The vlog also showed her strolling around Dunman High School, where, she commented, "nothing has changed".
"I remembered in secondary school, the length of our skirt must not be more than a two-finger spacing above the knee. The discipline master would really inspect us to see if our skirts are too short," she recalled.
Before going to her alma mater, Gao also made a quick detour to the nearby McDonalds, sharing how she missed their fries from her childhood. "It's really better than anywhere else and it's crispy."
At Dunman High School, Gao recalled taking the National Physical Fitness Award test and also dropped by the canteen and saw some familiar faces – the drinks stall tenants. Several students also recognised her and requested for an impromptu photo op.
Gao also visited the classrooms and saw one of her teachers, who immediately ran to give her a hug. The two then went to meet the school's vice-principal, who good-naturedly asked if Gao's Mandarin lessons proved useful.
Which, of course, they were. "To learn Mandarin in Dunman High School played an important part in making me who I am today," she said.