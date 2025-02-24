Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with its AI features worth it? What we liked and didn’t like

After reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra last year, I got one for myself to replace my old phone. Having owned the S24 Ultra for months – as opposed to simply reviewing it for a few days – I’ve come to appreciate its camera and AI features even more. Till today, Circle To Search and AI Generative Fill are tools I use daily. As such, when Samsung sent over the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, it made sense for me to try it over a longer period of time to get a better sense of the flagship device.

After using it for about a month, here are my thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and its features.

SAMSUNG GALAXY 25 ULTRA FEATURES