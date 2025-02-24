Mediacorp actress Hong Ling’s mother dies at age 52: 'Just as she began to live for herself, she was taken away'

Kaewsoda Kesorn, the mother of Mediacorp actress Hong Ling, died on Sunday (Feb 23). She was 52. The 30-year-old Your World In Mine star posted a tribute to her late mother on Instagram on Monday.

“My beautiful and loving mummy, she is Thai, and when she came to Singapore, she knew nothing – not the language, not the culture,” wrote Hong Ling.

“A mother’s love for her child. Afraid that I would be laughed at by my classmates for speaking Thai, she forced herself to learn Chinese from scratch, just so she could help me fit in,” the actress added.

According to Hong Ling, whenever she came home, her mother would be in the kitchen – cooking her favourite Thai dishes so that she always had a taste of home.