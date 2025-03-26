Speedrunners and rhythm games: These niche gamers are putting Singapore in the global spotlight

Representing Singapore on the world stage is something that usually happens to the best elite athletes, but a few gamers from the sunny island have managed to do just that.

And these aren't your typical esports professionals that compete for glory and money. No, these are gamers who just love their games so much they found all sorts of tips and tricks to play and practise the game over and over again, with one goal in mind – be the fastest.

Take, for example, the 1988 game Super Mario Bros 3 released on the Nintendo Entertainment System. SMB3 is a game that may take a good player at least five hours to beat, but if you're a speed runner, it's possible to beat the game in a mere three minutes.

"I started watching speedrunning videos back in 2016, and watching games that I really love being played and thought it was pretty cool and thought maybe I should actually get into speedrunning," said Justin "juh0" Ho, a 26-year-old Twitch streamer.

But being a speedrunner isn't just about getting the best time. It's also about connecting with other like-minded players at one of the biggest speedrunning events that take place biannually: Games Done Quick.