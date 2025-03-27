Which stars are missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement?

Tom Holland's iteration of Spider-Man is, without a doubt, one of the pillars of the MCU by this point. His trilogy of solo movies has raked in close to US$4 billion at the global box office, so his absence from Avengers: Doomsday is suspicious, to say the least.

The upcoming Spider-Man 4 is slated for release on Jul 31, 2026. This makes it the very next MCU movie to be released after Avengers: Doomsday. Furthermore, Spider-Man 4 will be followed up with the sixth Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Industry insiders previously reported that Tom Holland has signed on to play Spider-Man in six more films, following 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So, he has to appear in at least one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

Chances of appearing in Avengers: Doomsday: 50 per cent. By the end of No Way Home, everyone in the MCU has forgotten who Peter Parker is; they're only aware of Spider-Man. From a production point of view, this makes it easier to keep Tom Holland/Peter Parker out of action in Avengers: Doomsday to allocate more screen time for the close-to-30 characters announced.

Plus, Marvel Studios and Sony could pull an 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' with Spider-Man 4 and make it a self-contained story that ends with the characters being affected by the events of the Avengers: Doomsday. Doing so would eliminate the need for Spider-Man to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

On the flip side, Spider-Man 4 could very well be a multiversal story that follows up on the events of Avengers: Doomsday. History has proven that, when done right, multiverse stories bring in a lot of money for the MCU. This would also strengthen the argument that other iterations of Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, will make appearances in future MCU movies.

2. BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH (STEPHEN STRANGE/DOCTOR STRANGE)