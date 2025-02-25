Japan’s popular thrift retailer 2nd Street to open first Singapore outlet at 313@somerset in April

Japan’s well-known reuse shop 2nd Street is set to open its first outlet in Singapore at 313@somerset in end-April, with over 22,000 curated thrift pieces from Japan.

The 6,198 sq ft outlet will stretch from units B1-23 to 34, replacing clothing store Pomelo, which previously occupied that space in the mall. It will open daily from Monday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm.

With 881 outlets in Japan and nearly 1,000 stores worldwide including 48 in the US, 23 in Malaysia, 38 in Taiwan, four in Thailand, and one opening in Hong Kong, 2nd Street offers a wide range of secondhand goods including clothing, bags, furniture and household goods.