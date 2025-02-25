Japan’s popular thrift retailer 2nd Street to open first Singapore outlet at 313@somerset in April
The store will have over 22,000 curated thrift pieces from Japan, including vintage, streetwear and luxury apparel, as well as items from exclusive Japanese brands.
Japan’s well-known reuse shop 2nd Street is set to open its first outlet in Singapore at 313@somerset in end-April, with over 22,000 curated thrift pieces from Japan.
The 6,198 sq ft outlet will stretch from units B1-23 to 34, replacing clothing store Pomelo, which previously occupied that space in the mall. It will open daily from Monday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm.
With 881 outlets in Japan and nearly 1,000 stores worldwide including 48 in the US, 23 in Malaysia, 38 in Taiwan, four in Thailand, and one opening in Hong Kong, 2nd Street offers a wide range of secondhand goods including clothing, bags, furniture and household goods.
Starting from prices as low as S$5, the shop is sure to be a treasure trove for those looking for trendy and unique streetwear and vintage apparel from brands such as Levi's, New Balance, Nike and Carhartt
Customers can also shop for exclusive Japanese brands as well as luxury goods from labels such as Louis Vuitton, Comme des Garcons, Hermes and Chanel for a fraction of their original price.
Customers can not only buy pre-loved items but also trade in theirs for cash after a price assessment, according to the 2nd Street website.
