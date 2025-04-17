On the taste trail: Heading south along the Rail Corridor for prawn noodles with an 82-year history

The Alexandra Village Food Centre might be temporarily closed for renovations, but before it did, we were lucky enough to check out one particular traditional prawn noodle stall after a trek down the southern stretch of the Rail Corridor towards Tanjong Pagar.

I'd kicked off my journey from Buona Vista Access Point 2 near the Holland Drive Market carpark, which led straight under Commonwealth Avenue. This vibrant starting spot was marked by bold graffiti spilling across the concrete underpass.

From there, it was easy terrain traversing the manicured parks and futuristic architecture of One-North, past the leafy landscape of Portsdown, then onwards past Queensway to our final makan destination.