On the taste trail: Karu’s fish head curry at Upper Bukit Timah is worth the Rail Corridor trek

Named for its original designation in Singapore’s transportation history, the Rail Corridor was formerly part of the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) railway line between Singapore and Malaysia. Stretching from Woodlands in the north to Tanjong Pagar in the south, this 24-kilometre trans-island artery is verdant, well-maintained and good for families on foot or on bicycles.

We tackled just a short section of the Rail Corridor that straddles the central and northern sections, from the historical Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge (via the Rail Mall access point) to a little beyond Hazel Park Open Space (via the access point opposite Hazel Park Terrace). This serene stretch of the Rail Corridor has an even, paved surface and continues across largely flat terrain. At just over 2km long, this trail will take approximately 30 minutes to complete at a leisurely pace.

The beauty of the Rail Corridor is its accessibility, with at least 43 exit and entry points, so you can choose where to start, depending on your fitness level and time to spare. The end, however, is non-negotiable because our goal is a meal at an Upper Bukit Timah institution.

Housed in a sleepy row of nondescript shophouses, Karu's Indian Banana Leaf Restaurant is worth the 3,000 steps I took to get there by foot.