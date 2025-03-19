IMBA Theatre: New venue at Gardens by the Bay for large-scale, immersive experiences to open in December

Meanwhile, Gallery Space will occupy an area of 12,500 sq ft. Here, you can look forward to traditional and mixed media showcases.

IMBA Theatre will launch with The Botero Show In Singapore, an immersive experience spotlighting Colombian artist Fernando Botero, whose sculptures can be found throughout Singapore.

There will also be a showcase by muralist Yip Yew Chong who is well-regarded for his nostalgic murals that capture the likes of kampung life to traditional jobs.

IMBA Theatre will also collaborate with Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Design & Media to develop content for the space.

In a statement, Michael Lee, the CEO of H&B, the edutainment group behind the space, said: “IMBA Theatre is more than just a venue; it is a space designed for scale and adaptability to inspire wonder and allow audiences to foster deeper connections with the arts and the world around us.

"Conceptualised by IMBA, the theatre will be a portal to immersive encounters to create moments of wonder and a lifetime of inspiration. It will merge technology, creativity and impactful storytelling in the way we showcase local talent and global artistry. This is a testament to our commitment to creating transformative experiences that bridge tradition and innovation, and cement Singapore’s position as a global cultural hub.”