Celebrity food travels: Actress Tay Ying’s top places to eat in Hanoi
In this CNA Lifestyle series, celebrities share their favourite cities to travel to for good eats, and their top foodie recommendations for places to dine and imbibe there.
Tay Ying isn’t just a foodie who enjoys good eats; she’s also “quite adventurous with different flavour profiles and cuisines”. And, "I’m not picky, either,” she asserted.
Every time the 28-year-old Singaporean actress travels, “the first thing I do before going to a country is to go on Google Maps and social media to find the best recommendations”, she shared. “I save them and collage them in categories.”
Five-star reviews from Google Maps users isn’t enough: “I will read quite a substantial number of reviews before I decide to save each place.”
It’s a non-negotiable to-do for every trip. And, in fact, “I do this in Singapore, too. You don’t want to waste the calories!”
If she had to choose, the Shero and The Blockbusters actress would pick Vietnam as her favourite country to travel to for food.
“I recently went to Hanoi for the first time in 2024,” she shared, and found that she loved the food scene’s “explosive flavours and value for money”.
If you’re visiting Hanoi, her tips are to “wear something easy to run around in, as when it comes to traffic, sometimes, you really have to take courage and jaywalk – that’s the norm there”, she said. In addition, “Hanoi is quite easy to get around in on foot, but if you need a cab, always use an app to book it. Don’t expect to see public transportation, too!”
And often, going out of your comfort zone can be very rewarding.
“There was one night in Hanoi when we decided to try a street food stall where you literally sit on little stools by the roadside, and honestly, we weren’t even sure how hygienic the stall was,” she recalled. “But, it turned out to be one of the best chee cheong funs we ever had. They didn’t even have a name or fixed address, otherwise it would have been in my top five!”
What are her top five places to eat at in Hanoi that do have names, then?
BUN CHA HANG QUAT
Order their bun cha (grilled pork served with rice noodles and dipping sauce) set!
BANH MI HOI AN
Order the banh mi (of course, but) everything on the menu is good because their breads are crispy and their fillings are juicy and generous.
3PIAS CLUBHOUSE
They have quite a few fancy cocktails with really unique presentation.
PIZZA 4P’S
Their pizzas and pastas are really good, but if you have to choose, go for their pizzas, as they are woodfired.
THE NOTE COFFEE
Coffee in general is great here. You can try their coconut coffee. It’s quite an Instagrammable place. But do note that there are many stairs and no aircon!