Celebrity food travels: Actress Tay Ying’s top places to eat in Hanoi

Tay Ying isn’t just a foodie who enjoys good eats; she’s also “quite adventurous with different flavour profiles and cuisines”. And, "I’m not picky, either,” she asserted.

Every time the 28-year-old Singaporean actress travels, “the first thing I do before going to a country is to go on Google Maps and social media to find the best recommendations”, she shared. “I save them and collage them in categories.”

Five-star reviews from Google Maps users isn’t enough: “I will read quite a substantial number of reviews before I decide to save each place.”

It’s a non-negotiable to-do for every trip. And, in fact, “I do this in Singapore, too. You don’t want to waste the calories!”

If she had to choose, the Shero and The Blockbusters actress would pick Vietnam as her favourite country to travel to for food.

“I recently went to Hanoi for the first time in 2024,” she shared, and found that she loved the food scene’s “explosive flavours and value for money”.