5 surprising women’s health facts you might not know: Heart attacks, female cancers, endometriosis and more

It’s important to be educated about our health so we can improve our quality of life. This is especially crucial for women as there are still areas of women’s health that are not fully understood or not given enough attention.

CNA Women explores five not so well-known facts about certain aspects of women’s health, from the effect of hormones to female-only conditions and misguided cures.

Fact #1: Women have different heart attack symptoms and additional risk factors

We often associate heart attacks with a pain in the chest but a woman may not present this common symptom.

Dr Sim Hui Wen, a consultant at Department of Cardiology, National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS), said that women can present typical symptoms similar to men, such as heaviness of the chest that can radiate to the left arm, neck or jaw, accompanied by cold sweat and nausea.

“However, women are more likely than men to present with atypical symptoms such as shortness of breath, light-headedness, indigestion, anxiety and unusual fatigue,” he said.

“This may lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment as patients may not know they are suffering from a heart attack. Also, doctors may miss the diagnosis due to the vague symptoms.”

Dr Sim noted that women tend to downplay their symptoms by attributing them to something less serious, like stress or exhaustion, or ignoring early warning signs, to see if symptoms improve on their own. Some women may fear being seen as overreacting or are worried that their concerns will be dismissed.

He advised women to communicate clearly with their healthcare providers of any symptoms, even if they don’t seem severe. “Awareness to these patterns can save lives by encouraging timely intervention,” he added.