You can get kopi-o or teh-o for 60 cents at Kopitiam outlets across Singapore from June

If you're the sort who feels like a meal isn't complete without a hot cup of kopi-o or teh-o, you're in luck because from Jun 1 to Aug 31, you can enjoy those drinks for just 60 cents each.

The special price for hot kopi-o and teh-o is part of FairPrice Group’s ongoing celebrations to commemorate SG60.

The offer is available throughout the day at all Kopi Kiosks and The Kiosk counters across 79 Kopitiam outlets island-wide.

What's more, Kopitiam will also offer a special SG60 S$1.60 limited time promo set from Jun 1 to 30 consisting of a hot kopi-o or teh-o and a slice of HarvestFields' hazelnut chocolate toast. The usual price is S$2.50.

The promo set will be available at Kopi Kiosks and The Kiosk counters at food courts in malls, coffee shops and hawker centres managed by Kopitiam excluding Greenridge, 504 Yishun and 542B Serangoon North.

At these prices, you can even offer to buy a round of kopi for the table at lunch.