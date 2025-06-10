Are you showering in the right order? Here’s a smarter way to do it to get better results
Get the best results from your cleansing routine by following the proper order.
We know what you must be thinking: You’ve been showering for almost as long as you’ve lived – surely you already know how to go about it?
Sure but what you might not be aware of is that there’s a way to sequence the cleansing processes such that each is done more thoroughly and effectively.
Have you ever considered which part of your body to give priority to, or have you never really given much thought to that?
We use many different types of products in the shower, from shampoo to conditioner to body wash to facial cleanser as well as other personal hygiene products. Each product impacts the other, and therefore, also determines the effects of your shower routine.
In order to get the most out of it, it’s worthwhile to pay careful attention to each step of your cleansing ritual.
GO FROM TOP TO TOE
Why should you begin your shower by washing your hair? Water carrying the residue from your shampoo and conditioner is likely to run down your face when rinsing off – you don’t want these remnants to be deposited on your face.
Hair products that are formulated to treat your hair are not intended for the skin on the face. “Residue from hair products like shampoos, conditioners can cause skin problems, especially for people with sensitive or acne-prone skin. These products often contain silicones, oils and fragrances that can clog pores or irritate the skin if not thoroughly rinsed off,” said Dr Shirley Kwee, medical director of Cambridge Medical Group.
The same is true when it comes to skin on the body, since water from rinsing your hair will also run down your body. “The back and chest are areas where many individuals experience body acne or folliculitis, and residue from shampoo and conditioner can contribute to these concerns. Failing to cleanse thoroughly can lead to accumulation of this residue on the skin’s surface over time, and result in breakouts or irritation,” added Dr Kwee.
FACIAL CARE IN THE SHOWER
Washing your face after you’re done with your hair will ensure that these residues are removed thoroughly from the mien.
If you wear makeup and are accustomed to using a cleansing oil or balm to take it off, it’s perfectly fine to do so in the shower.
Follow with a facial cleanser that’s suited to your skin type – this will effectively remove any remaining dirt, sebum and rinse off product residue from hair-washing, and give your pores a deeper cleanse.
When washing your face in the shower, it’s a good idea to lower the temperature of the water. The hot water that may feel good on the body might be too harsh for your face, stripping facial skin of its natural oils and leave it feeling dry or irritated.
“Overly hot showers can aggravate skin inflammation for individuals with conditions like eczema, rosacea or acne. Using lukewarm or cold water in the shower is generally better for maintaining skin hydration and preventing flare-ups,” advised Dr Kwee.
BODY CLEANSING, EXFOLIATING AND SHAVING
Dry brushing should be done on dry skin, and before your shower, so that any skin debris sloughed off during brushing can be washed away. Follow up with body wash or gel to cleanse the body.
On the other hand, physical exfoliation with granular body scrubs should be done after you are done with washing your body. Your soap or shower gel works to get rid of dirt on the skin’s surface, leaving it clean and ready for exfoliation.
Often, body scrubs are formulated to be lightly scented and emollient, and are therefore intended for use after washing.
If you need to shave your legs, it’s a good idea to do so post-shower. The hot water and steam can help open hair follicles and soften the hair, so as to allow you to get a smooth and close shave. This can also help prevent razor burn and bumps from developing post-shave.
HOW TO DRY OFF PROPERLY
Do you need to use different towels for different areas of the body? It isn’t an absolute must. However, if you have acne-prone or sensitive skin, consider using a separate towel for the face since it’s possible that the products you use on your body may leave some residue on the body towel and you don’t want to transfer any of that to the face.
If you’re accustomed to wrapping your long hair with a towel after a shower, try a water-wicking hair towel that can help your hair dry faster.
DON’T FORGET POST-SHOWER CARE
To keep skin supple and hydrated, apply body lotion right after a shower or bath. Skin needs hydration, no matter if you have normal or dry skin, because hot water, as mentioned above, can strip your skin of its natural oils and moisture.
Pat your skin dry instead of rubbing it vigorously with your towel. The key is to leave your skin slightly damp – instead of completely dry – putting body lotion on damp skin, as opposed to dry skin, helps skin absorb the moisturising ingredients more effectively and locks in hydration.
According to Dr Kwee, the skin has a higher water content on its surface when it is still a bit damp after showering. Moisturisers create a barrier over the skin that helps "trap" this surface moisture, preventing transepidermal water loss, which refers to moisture evaporating from the skin.