Are you showering in the right order? Here’s a smarter way to do it to get better results

We know what you must be thinking: You’ve been showering for almost as long as you’ve lived – surely you already know how to go about it?

Sure but what you might not be aware of is that there’s a way to sequence the cleansing processes such that each is done more thoroughly and effectively.

Have you ever considered which part of your body to give priority to, or have you never really given much thought to that?

We use many different types of products in the shower, from shampoo to conditioner to body wash to facial cleanser as well as other personal hygiene products. Each product impacts the other, and therefore, also determines the effects of your shower routine.

In order to get the most out of it, it’s worthwhile to pay careful attention to each step of your cleansing ritual.