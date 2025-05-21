Lady Gaga spotted at Maxwell Food Centre day after her second show
Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the Bad Romance singer and her entourage were seen eating at Maxwell Food Centre on Tuesday afternoon (May 20).
Lady Gaga pulled off an Abracadabra move on Tuesday afternoon (May 20) by suddenly appearing at Singapore's iconic hawker centre, Maxwell Food Centre.
Dressed in an all-black ensemble, including a bodysuit, Prada sunglasses and platform boots, Mother Monster was seen sampling hawker fare as Little Monsters nearby slowly but surely were alerted to her presence.
The 39-year-old Grammy winner was with her entourage, and the group appeared to have ordered multiple cups of Milo Dinosaur as well as bottles of Tsingtao and Chang beers.
According to netizens, Lady Gaga was seated at table 171 – right in front of the popiah stall, Fortune Popiah.
Fans who were there mostly admired Gaga from afar. However, a few of them did approach Gaga's table and interact with her.
As she and her crew prepared to leave Maxwell Food Centre, a small crowd formed and cheered for her.
She even briefly stopped and signed a fan's copy of her Mayhem album, en route to her vehicle.
Two more shows remain in Lady Gaga's Lion City Mayhem gig: On May 21 and 24. The concert has been praised by both fans and critics alike for its spectacular production values and Gaga's showmanship.