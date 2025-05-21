Celebrity food travels: Songwriter, singer and actor Nat Ho’s top places to eat in Seoul

Having spent the last three years living in Seoul, Singaporean artiste Nat Ho is more than just a traveller in the South Korean city. From starting out as a student of the Korean language to recently signing with music publishing company Warner Chappell Music Korea as an exclusive songwriter, he’s built a life here – and eaten lots of Korean fried chicken along the way.

“Over the last few years, Seoul has really become more and more international. There’s no lack of various types of cuisine here, from traditional Korean to high-end fusion, Italian and Moroccan – there’s really something for everyone. Not forgetting the numerous Instagram-ready cafes all across the city!” he said.

One thing about the South Korean capital is that food in the mid-range pricing tier “is really bang for your buck, with delicious and high quality food and very decent portion sizes”, he observed.

For him, the “sheer variety and accessibility” of dining options offers endless foodie experiences. “Koreans also care a lot about presentation, so many cafes and restaurants also have really good design and ambience, with each one having a different concept from the others,” he said.

There is one Korean dish that he has not, and fears he never will, learn to like – beondegi, a street food snack of silkworm pupae. “I’ve tried it before, but I think it’s more for the experience. I don’t think it’s ever going to be my go-to snack,” he quipped.