Celebrity food travels: Songwriter, singer and actor Nat Ho’s top places to eat in Seoul
Having spent the last three years living in Seoul, Singaporean artiste Nat Ho is more than just a traveller in the South Korean city. From starting out as a student of the Korean language to recently signing with music publishing company Warner Chappell Music Korea as an exclusive songwriter, he’s built a life here – and eaten lots of Korean fried chicken along the way.
“Over the last few years, Seoul has really become more and more international. There’s no lack of various types of cuisine here, from traditional Korean to high-end fusion, Italian and Moroccan – there’s really something for everyone. Not forgetting the numerous Instagram-ready cafes all across the city!” he said.
One thing about the South Korean capital is that food in the mid-range pricing tier “is really bang for your buck, with delicious and high quality food and very decent portion sizes”, he observed.
For him, the “sheer variety and accessibility” of dining options offers endless foodie experiences. “Koreans also care a lot about presentation, so many cafes and restaurants also have really good design and ambience, with each one having a different concept from the others,” he said.
There is one Korean dish that he has not, and fears he never will, learn to like – beondegi, a street food snack of silkworm pupae. “I’ve tried it before, but I think it’s more for the experience. I don’t think it’s ever going to be my go-to snack,” he quipped.
If you’re visiting Seoul for the first time, “the first thing I tell anyone visiting is to download Naver Maps. Google Maps doesn’t work so well in Korea. People here use mostly Naver Maps and Kakao Maps, but I find Naver Maps more foreigner-friendly”.
In addition, “Korea has a wonderful transportation network, so get a T-Money card; it will get you anywhere. Be aware, though, that it can only be topped up with cash. Aside from that, for the most part, credit cards are accepted everywhere in Seoul.”
If you’re into thrifting, “there are many good vintage stores in Hongdae. My favourite is Root Hongdae. If you follow them on social media and show them that you’re following, you get a discount on your purchases. And if you post social media content and tag them, you get a further discount, too!”
As for where he likes to eat, you can put your trust in his list below, because “I take pride in my food recommendations!” he said. "I’m also a strong believer in the bonding power of food. What better way to create bonds with friends and loved ones than over delicious food?”
DDAROZIP
DDarozip is a place that holds special meaning for me. I first moved to Seoul in August 2022, and since my birthday was in August, I held a gathering at DDarozip. Back then, they were at their old location, so it was a small and cozy makgeolli bar. Since then, they’ve moved and expanded, but it’s still cosy and tasteful.
The food there is amazing. There’s a really awesome Beef Tartare Salad with rice crackers – that’s my go-to menu item. I have an alcohol allergy, so I can’t drink much alcohol, but DDarozip also has a wide variety of makgeolli – you should definitely check it out.
BBQ CHICKEN VILLAGE (SONGNIDAN-GIL BRANCH)
When it comes to Korean fried chicken, there are honestly so many good ones here, it’s hard to choose! But one of my current favourites is BBQ Chicken – specifically this branch, which is their flagship store. Their flagship store is unique because they have seasonal menus that are only available there, so it makes the trip worth it, and it’s also located near Seokchon Lake, so you can take a relaxing walk after a heavy meal of chicken – it’s incredibly picturesque and relaxing.
My favourite menu item is their classic Olive Fried Chicken – the batter is light and really has the fragrance of olives! It’s important to order the version with bones – I find the texture much better than the boneless version, which tends to have a larger proportion of breast meat. However, if you’re health conscious, then maybe you can go for that. Another menu item that I really like is their smoked chicken. This version is not fried, but it’s still very juicy and flavourful.
Fun fact: BBQ isn’t referring to barbecue in this instance, it actually means “Best of the Best Quality”, and I do think they live up to it.
HONGDAE DAKHANMARI (HONGDAE CHICKEN SOUP)
Everyone knows about samgyetang (Korea’s ginseng chicken soup) but dakhanmari, although lesser-known, is really good too! Dakhanmari literally means “one whole chicken” (dak = chicken, han = one, mari = counting unit for animals). The chicken is boiled in a broth, with some Korean leek, tteokbokki, potato and mushroom, and you pair the chicken with cabbage mixed with their special sauce. Towards the end of the meal, you can throw in some udon-like noodles into the soup, and by then the broth will have thickened and become really flavourful!
When you eat the dakhanmari, please, never put the raw cabbage into the soup – the ajumma will scold you! It’s strictly for dipping and eating with the chicken only. This didn’t happen to me, but it happened to a friend of the friend who first introduced me to this place. This store has been around for a long time, and it’s very clear that she takes pride in her food, and wants her customers to enjoy it in the way it’s been designed.
This dish is especially amazing during the colder months, and is a definite remedy for homesickness. It’s a simple yet wholesome meal that warms the heart.
PULPIG
No Korean food guide would be complete without a KBBQ recommendation! There are so many really good ones out there, but Pulpig is one of my absolute favourites. It’s a little different from others, because their pork is paired with minari (water celery) which is iconic in Korea.
KBBQ can get a little bit overwhelming especially when eating really fatty meats, and that’s exactly why this pairing with minari is so ingenious. The crisp freshness of the minari neutralises the fattiness of the pork, and at the same time, the richness of the meat takes the green edge off the minari, culminating in a pairing that is divinely complementary. A must-try!
HUAT AH!
Last but not least is Huat Ah! It’s a recently-opened eatery by a Singaporean who’s based here, and their lor bak bee hoon is super legit. I have a Singaporean friend who recently moved to Seoul, and two weeks in, he said he was already missing Singapore food. I brought him here, and now he’s a regular customer!
There’s also chicken curry and roti prata, and each time I go, I end up eating both as well. First the bee hoon, followed by roti prata with chicken curry. Very dangerous, but very delicious.