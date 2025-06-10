Tasha Low's fans helping her get votes for Star Awards with tear-off posters
Will this help the Emerald Hill star snag her third Top 10 trophy this year?
It seems Tasha Low's fans actually prefer to do things the old school way. The former member of South Korean girl group Skarf is in the running for Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes as well as for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a holographic celebrity in Coded Love at the Star Awards on Jul 6.
Recently, one of Low's fan accounts, @fortashaaloww, shared on Instagram that they had put up tear-off posters of the 31-year-old in various places around town to help her canvass for votes.
One of the posters was pasted on a pillar of a HDB flat while another was seen on a lamp post next to a pedestrian crossing on Bain Street in Bras Basah.
The posters included this message: "Have you voted for this cutie?" and a photo of the Emerald Hill star.
There were also detachable strips with messages such as "Vote for Tasha" and cute emoticons at the bottom of the poster.
The adorable initiative soon caught Low's attention, and she reposted a video and a picture of it on her Instagram story.
When 8days.sg reached out to Low, she told us she was really surprised when she saw the story her fans posted.
"It was so sweet and thoughtful – they’re absolutely adorable!" she said.
Low, however, did feel a little shy to see her face all over town.
"I did feel a little paiseh (embarrassed) though, haha!," she laughed.
Be ready to thank them on Jul 6, though.
Fans can vote for Low here before the polls close on Jul 6.
Catch the Backstage LIVE event of Star Awards 2025 from 3.30pm to 10.30pm on mewatch or Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on Jul 6.
The Walk Of Fame will be from 5pm to 6.30pm, on mewatch, Ch 8, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on the same day.
It will be followed by the Star Awards 2025 Live Show from 7pm to 10pm on mewatch, Ch 8, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
The night will end off with the Post-Party from 10pm to 1030pm on mewatch, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
This story was originally published in 8Days.