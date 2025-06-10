Tasha Low's fans helping her get votes for Star Awards with tear-off posters

It seems Tasha Low's fans actually prefer to do things the old school way. The former member of South Korean girl group Skarf is in the running for Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes as well as for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a holographic celebrity in Coded Love at the Star Awards on Jul 6.

Recently, one of Low's fan accounts, @fortashaaloww, shared on Instagram that they had put up tear-off posters of the 31-year-old in various places around town to help her canvass for votes.

One of the posters was pasted on a pillar of a HDB flat while another was seen on a lamp post next to a pedestrian crossing on Bain Street in Bras Basah.

The posters included this message: "Have you voted for this cutie?" and a photo of the Emerald Hill star.

There were also detachable strips with messages such as "Vote for Tasha" and cute emoticons at the bottom of the poster.