Singaporean singer Regina Song nominated at inaugural Music Awards Japan

Singapore’s pop sensation, Regina Song, 21, has been nominated at the inaugural Music Awards Japan (MAJ), making her the only Singaporean nominee at the event.

She is competing in the Best Song Asia category for her hit single, The Cutest Pair, taken off her debut album Fangirl.

The other nominees in this category are: Supernova by Aespa, Way 4 Luv by Plave, Satu Bulan by Bernadya and Ghost by Jeff Satur.

The announcement of the final nominees was made ahead of the award ceremony, which takes place on May 21 and 22 at Rohm Theater in Kyoto, Japan.

Song said of the nomination: “It feels extremely surreal to be part of the top five nominees in the Best Song Asia category. It would be my absolute dream and honour to take this award home, but this nomination is already such a blessing, and I am so grateful for every person that has been cheering me on.”

The MAJ is organised by the Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association, in collaboration with Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Song's single, The Cutest Pair, garnered over 44 million streams on Spotify since its release in June 2024 and she currently has more than one million monthly listeners on the platform.

She staged a Southeast Asia tour in January 2025, performing in cities like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila. She also took part in Wanderland Festival in March 2025 and is set to perform at Indonesia’s LaLaLa Fest next.