Astons Group having food deals as low as 20 cents for 20th anniversary

Affordable food is always welcome, especially in this economy. Thanks to Astons Group, you'll be able to indulge in dishes priced as low as 20 cents. As part of its 20th anniversary, the Singapore-based F&B group is offering a slew of deals across its multiple brands from now till Jun 3.

These include unlimited sushi at 20 cents per piece, grilled chicken at 20 cents and more.

Do note that terms and conditions apply, with most of these deals being valid for just one day at specific outlets.

Also something to note: A recently-concluded deal on Thursday (May 15) drew long lines of customers so you should expect to do a fair bit of waiting if you want to enjoy these deals.