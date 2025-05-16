Astons Group having food deals as low as 20 cents for 20th anniversary
The Singapore-based food group is currently offering a slew of deals, including dishes for 20 cents, across its brands as part of its 20th anniversary.
Affordable food is always welcome, especially in this economy. Thanks to Astons Group, you'll be able to indulge in dishes priced as low as 20 cents. As part of its 20th anniversary, the Singapore-based F&B group is offering a slew of deals across its multiple brands from now till Jun 3.
These include unlimited sushi at 20 cents per piece, grilled chicken at 20 cents and more.
Do note that terms and conditions apply, with most of these deals being valid for just one day at specific outlets.
Also something to note: A recently-concluded deal on Thursday (May 15) drew long lines of customers so you should expect to do a fair bit of waiting if you want to enjoy these deals.
But if you're game, you can look forward to a 20-cent deal on any Grillworks Chicken, with two sides, at the halal-certified Andes on May 19, as well as a 20-cent deal on a one-piece fried chicken and mashed potato set at Chic-A-Boo on May 27 and Jun 3.
Sushi lovers can head to Aji Ichi Sushi Bar at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on May 26 to enjoy unlimited nigiri and gunkan sushi at 20 cents per piece.
For the full list of deals and terms and conditions, check out Astons Group's official site.