Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Singapore

Mandai Wildlife Reserve to add overnight camping experience and a ZooSchool for kids in coming months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Singapore

Mandai Wildlife Reserve to add overnight camping experience and a ZooSchool for kids in coming months

Mandai Wildlife Reserve will have new attractions in its eastern cluster in the second half of 2025, including Colugo Camp and ZooSchool.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve to add overnight camping experience and a ZooSchool for kids in coming months

Inside Singapore’s wildlife parks, ZooSchool’s young explorers will engage with veterinarians, animal care experts and sustainability champions about animal behaviour, wildlife conservation and the importance of protecting biodiversity. (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Charis Gan
08 May 2025 02:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mandai Wildlife Reserve is getting yet another upgrade with new experiences set to open in its eastern cluster in the second half of 2025.

These include the Colugo Camp, an overnight stay experience; more dining options in the Dining Alley; Green Canvas, a new venue for meetings and exhibitions; two nature-themed indoor attractions, Exploria and Curiosity Cove; and a ZooSchool for children.

The latter is a partnership between Mandai Wildlife Group and preschool NTUC First Campus. It will offer an immersive nature-inspired wildlife education programme across the wildlife parks for children from preschool to 12 years old.

A learning space in the ZooSchool with NTUC First Campus. ZooSchool will be located in the same building as Curiosity Cove, where young children can learn all about the animal kingdom and become heroes for wildlife. (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

Set to open in June, the programmes are designed to tap into children’s sense of adventure and motivation for outdoor play and physical exploration, where they will acquire essential survival skills such as basic first aid, knot tying and navigation – all while having fun and discovering the wonders of nature. 

ZooSchool will launch with three-day holiday programmes, in time for the June holidays, allowing young explorers to enjoy curated outings at the Singapore Zoo and Bird Paradise. 

Bookings can be made for ZooSchool at https://zooschool.mandai.com. Additional programmes, including those tailored for preschools, will be introduced in the coming months. 

Colugo Camp is the first of two campsites to open at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, adding to the suite of overnight stays (actual product may differ). (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

Meanwhile, the new Colugo Camp will open in the third quarter of the year. 

Available for year-round bookings, the permanent site features 20 safari tents with views, supported by communal dining and shower facilities. Each tent accommodates up to four people for an all-inclusive camping experience, which will include meals and guided tours within the wildlife parks. 

Interior of a safari tent at Colugo Camp. (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

The Colugo Camp will continue to be complemented by seasonal glamping favourites Glamping in the Wild at the Singapore Zoo and Glamping with the Penguins at Bird Paradise.

All camping experiences will also include programmes to ensure that every stay will be both fun and educational. Interested individuals can register their interest and receive updates at www.mandai.com/colugocamp

For those seeking a unique venue for corporate gatherings, Green Canvas, adjacent to the newly opened Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, is a versatile forest-themed event space spanning 2,800sqm. 

Lobby of the Green Canvas, a new meeting venue at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve for travelling exhibitions and conferences with flexible meeting rooms. (Photo: Manda Wildlife Group)

Its Exhibition Hall can accommodate more than 500 people, which makes it ideal for various events such as trade shows and product launches.

The 1,420sqm exhibition hall in the Green Canvas. (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

The venue also features a 187-seater auditorium and flexible meeting rooms for smaller discussions and presentations, perfect for hosting multi-day conferences in a distinctive wildlife and nature destination. Interested parties can visit www.greencanvas.com.sg

Mandai Wildlife East will also soon host a cluster of new restaurants operated by known brands at the Dining Alley. Opening progressively from May 2025, these will include New York’s iconic wood-fired pizza Roberta’s Pizza, Japan’s Sushiro with its first Digiro concept (a virtual conveyor belt) in Singapore and Watami Group’s unique dining and bar concept. 

The new Dining Alley located in Mandai Wildlife East, is a public space featuring well-loved culinary brands serving local and international flavours. (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

Joining them are Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine and a few more.

In addition, a new restaurant, The Courtyard, will open in the evenings from Thursday (May 8) and offer Asian and Indian buffets. It will also progressively offer all-day dining, with its a la carte menu in the coming months.

“We kicked off the year with the opening of the Mandai Boardwalk, which has attracted over 200,000 visitors in just four months,” said Mike Barclay, group chief executive officer of Mandai Wildlife Group, in a press release.

“We now look forward to adding more exciting features to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in the months ahead, including a dedicated education facility for children, dedicated campsite with immersive tours, engaging event spaces and vibrant new dining options.” 

Visit www.mandai.com for more information.

Source: CNA/cg

Related Topics

Mandai Wildlife Reserve Mandai Wildlife Group Activities Places & Attractions
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement