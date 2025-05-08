Mandai Wildlife Reserve to add overnight camping experience and a ZooSchool for kids in coming months

Mandai Wildlife Reserve is getting yet another upgrade with new experiences set to open in its eastern cluster in the second half of 2025.

These include the Colugo Camp, an overnight stay experience; more dining options in the Dining Alley; Green Canvas, a new venue for meetings and exhibitions; two nature-themed indoor attractions, Exploria and Curiosity Cove; and a ZooSchool for children.

The latter is a partnership between Mandai Wildlife Group and preschool NTUC First Campus. It will offer an immersive nature-inspired wildlife education programme across the wildlife parks for children from preschool to 12 years old.