Mandai Wildlife Reserve to add overnight camping experience and a ZooSchool for kids in coming months
Mandai Wildlife Reserve will have new attractions in its eastern cluster in the second half of 2025, including Colugo Camp and ZooSchool.
Mandai Wildlife Reserve is getting yet another upgrade with new experiences set to open in its eastern cluster in the second half of 2025.
These include the Colugo Camp, an overnight stay experience; more dining options in the Dining Alley; Green Canvas, a new venue for meetings and exhibitions; two nature-themed indoor attractions, Exploria and Curiosity Cove; and a ZooSchool for children.
The latter is a partnership between Mandai Wildlife Group and preschool NTUC First Campus. It will offer an immersive nature-inspired wildlife education programme across the wildlife parks for children from preschool to 12 years old.
Set to open in June, the programmes are designed to tap into children’s sense of adventure and motivation for outdoor play and physical exploration, where they will acquire essential survival skills such as basic first aid, knot tying and navigation – all while having fun and discovering the wonders of nature.
ZooSchool will launch with three-day holiday programmes, in time for the June holidays, allowing young explorers to enjoy curated outings at the Singapore Zoo and Bird Paradise.
Bookings can be made for ZooSchool at https://zooschool.mandai.com. Additional programmes, including those tailored for preschools, will be introduced in the coming months.
Meanwhile, the new Colugo Camp will open in the third quarter of the year.
Available for year-round bookings, the permanent site features 20 safari tents with views, supported by communal dining and shower facilities. Each tent accommodates up to four people for an all-inclusive camping experience, which will include meals and guided tours within the wildlife parks.
The Colugo Camp will continue to be complemented by seasonal glamping favourites Glamping in the Wild at the Singapore Zoo and Glamping with the Penguins at Bird Paradise.
All camping experiences will also include programmes to ensure that every stay will be both fun and educational. Interested individuals can register their interest and receive updates at www.mandai.com/colugocamp.
For those seeking a unique venue for corporate gatherings, Green Canvas, adjacent to the newly opened Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, is a versatile forest-themed event space spanning 2,800sqm.
Its Exhibition Hall can accommodate more than 500 people, which makes it ideal for various events such as trade shows and product launches.
The venue also features a 187-seater auditorium and flexible meeting rooms for smaller discussions and presentations, perfect for hosting multi-day conferences in a distinctive wildlife and nature destination. Interested parties can visit www.greencanvas.com.sg.
Mandai Wildlife East will also soon host a cluster of new restaurants operated by known brands at the Dining Alley. Opening progressively from May 2025, these will include New York’s iconic wood-fired pizza Roberta’s Pizza, Japan’s Sushiro with its first Digiro concept (a virtual conveyor belt) in Singapore and Watami Group’s unique dining and bar concept.
Joining them are Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine and a few more.
In addition, a new restaurant, The Courtyard, will open in the evenings from Thursday (May 8) and offer Asian and Indian buffets. It will also progressively offer all-day dining, with its a la carte menu in the coming months.
“We kicked off the year with the opening of the Mandai Boardwalk, which has attracted over 200,000 visitors in just four months,” said Mike Barclay, group chief executive officer of Mandai Wildlife Group, in a press release.
“We now look forward to adding more exciting features to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in the months ahead, including a dedicated education facility for children, dedicated campsite with immersive tours, engaging event spaces and vibrant new dining options.”
Visit www.mandai.com for more information.