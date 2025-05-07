Did BTS' Jin secretly shoot a music video in Singapore?
Teasers for Jin's upcoming mini album Echo feature Singapore landmarks, including the Singapore Flyer and Gardens by the Bay, prompting speculation that the BTS member had secretly filmed a music video in the country.
"Did Jin secretly shoot an MV in Singapore?" That's the question on the minds of Armys, following the launch of an interactive game by BTS member Jin to promote his upcoming mini album Echo, slated for release on May 16.
The game, which can be found on this website, requires fans to input the right string of numbers to "call" Jin and unlock a picture. As of writing, three codes – and thus, three pictures – have been uncovered.
The codes are:
53283 - Leave
78278 - Start
4878 - Hurt
What's interesting, however, is the fact that all three of the released pictures feature a landmark in Singapore. 'Leave' led to a picture of Goldhill Plaza; 'Start' led to an image of Cloud Forest in Gardens by the Bay and 'Hurt' led to a photo of the Singapore Flyer.
This has caused fans to speculate that Jin had secretly filmed a music video in Singapore. Others are taking the pictures as a hint that Jin will stage a Southeast Asian leg of his upcoming tour titled RunSeokjin Ep. Tour.
Following the end of his military service, Jin has kept himself busy in and out of South Korea, appearing at fashion shows and performing alongside British rock band Coldplay – who also shot their music video for Man In The Moon with some local cosplayers in Singapore.
Could he have sneaked in a short trip here in that time?
Of course, it is entirely possible that Jin could have gotten J-Hope to snap a few photos during his recent concert in the country.