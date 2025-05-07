Did BTS' Jin secretly shoot a music video in Singapore?

"Did Jin secretly shoot an MV in Singapore?" That's the question on the minds of Armys, following the launch of an interactive game by BTS member Jin to promote his upcoming mini album Echo, slated for release on May 16.

The game, which can be found on this website, requires fans to input the right string of numbers to "call" Jin and unlock a picture. As of writing, three codes – and thus, three pictures – have been uncovered.

The codes are:

53283 - Leave

78278 - Start

4878 - Hurt