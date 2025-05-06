Met Gala 2025: A splendid night of suits, bodices and bodysuits

The hotly anticipated Met Gala got underway on Monday (May 5). At fashion’s biggest night out, Hollywood’s biggest names braved the rain to stroll down the blue carpet.

Tailored for You, this year’s dress code, was inspired by the Costume Institute’s accompanying exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style which explores black dandyism history. On the dress code, the Met says its annual theme is designed to “provide guidance and invite creative interpretation”.

With the dress code centred on menswear – a first for Met Gala – celebrities who only go by their first names pulled out all the stops, putting imaginative spins on suits.