Met Gala 2025: A splendid night of suits, bodices and bodysuits
Blackpink's Lisa and Jennie joined Hollywood bigwigs Zendaya, Rihanna and Madonna at fashion's biggest night out.
The hotly anticipated Met Gala got underway on Monday (May 5). At fashion’s biggest night out, Hollywood’s biggest names braved the rain to stroll down the blue carpet.
Tailored for You, this year’s dress code, was inspired by the Costume Institute’s accompanying exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style which explores black dandyism history. On the dress code, the Met says its annual theme is designed to “provide guidance and invite creative interpretation”.
With the dress code centred on menswear – a first for Met Gala – celebrities who only go by their first names pulled out all the stops, putting imaginative spins on suits.
Zendaya’s custom Louis Vuitton white suit and hat combo showed off her slender frame. It was a tough look to beat especially for her accidental fashion twin Anna Sawai who wear a similar Dior suit.
Blackpink’s Lisa channelled her inner Crazy Horse for her Met Gala debut. The K-pop superstar wore a black lace men’s blazer designed by Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director Pharrell Williams.
Meanwhile, it was what was on the White Lotus star’s knickers that caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens. Some think that one of the faces on the star’s knickers could be prominent civil rights icon Rosa Park.
According to the French fashion house, the print on Lisa’s knickers was created by American artist Henry Taylor and depicts “portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life”. Exactly who they are is anyone’s guess.
Blackpink’s Jennie turned to a tuxedo-esque look from Chanel for her third appearance at the Met Gala. She wore a vintage Chanel look in 2023 and an Alaia minidress last year. Blinks are calling the monochrome tux this year her best look yet.
Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy just hours before the Met Gala. The Diamonds singer flaunted her baby bump in a cropped blazer and pinstripe skirt ensemble.
Madonna was literally smoking on the blue carpet as she paired her power suit with a cigar. The Like A Virgin singer was accompanied by Haider Ackermann who is the brains behind her satiny Tom Ford suit.