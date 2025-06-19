Ex-NCT member Taeil admits to rape charges, prosecution seeks jail term of 7 years

Former member of K-pop boy group NCT, Moon Tae-il, more popularly known as Taeil, admitted to the charges levied against him during his first trial on Wednesday (Jun 18).

The 31-year-old was indicted on the charge of special quasi-rape on Feb 28 this year, following reports that he and two other men had sexually assaulted an intoxicated tourist in June 2024.

The term special quasi-rape refers to when two or more people collectively assault a victim, or if the victim is incapable of resisting the assault because of a weapon or other forms of intimidation.

The prosecution has demanded a prison sentence of seven years for all three men, arguing that the nature of the crime was "extremely egregious".

“After the crime, the defendants even discussed sending the victim off in a taxi from a location different from the crime scene,” said prosecutors.

“There was an intention to prevent the victim from remembering the location of the crime or to obstruct police tracking.”

Wednesday's trial saw Taeil requesting leniency. He said: “I am deeply sorry to everyone who is disappointed in me...If leniency is granted, I will consider it my last opportunity in life and will do my best to contribute to society in any way I can.”

He also revealed that following the termination of his contract with SM Entertainment in October 2024, he has been working part-time at his friend's restaurant.

The sentencing hearing for all three men has been set to Jul 10.