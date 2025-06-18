Court dismisses NewJeans' appeal against injuction ruling

On Tuesday (Jun 17), the 25-2 Civil Division of the Seoul High Court dismissed an appeal filed by members of K-pop girl group NewJeans against a previous court ruling to prohibit their independent activities.

In November last year, NewJeans unilaterally ended their contracts with South Korean music label Ador, citing workplace harassment and other issues. The group then proceeded to carry out numerous independent activities.

In January this year, Ador applied for an injunction against NewJeans that would prohibit members of the quintet from signing advertising contracts independently.

On Mar 21, the Seoul Central District Court granted this injunction.

Days later, following the group's performance at the pop culture convention ComplexCon Hong Kong, the members of NewJeans declared that the group will go on a hiatus to respect the court's ruling.