Entertainment

Court dismisses NewJeans' appeal against injuction ruling
Entertainment

Court dismisses NewJeans' appeal against injuction ruling

Members of the K-pop group had filed an appeal against the court’s decision to prohibit their independent activities.

Court dismisses NewJeans' appeal against injuction ruling

Members of South Korean K-Pop group NewJeans attend a press conference to declare contract termination with the band's label citing multiple reasons including unfair treatment, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
18 Jun 2025 10:14AM
On Tuesday (Jun 17), the 25-2 Civil Division of the Seoul High Court dismissed an appeal filed by members of K-pop girl group NewJeans against a previous court ruling to prohibit their independent activities.

In November last year, NewJeans unilaterally ended their contracts with South Korean music label Ador, citing workplace harassment and other issues. The group then proceeded to carry out numerous independent activities.

In January this year, Ador applied for an injunction against NewJeans that would prohibit members of the quintet from signing advertising contracts independently.

On Mar 21, the Seoul Central District Court granted this injunction.

Days later, following the group's performance at the pop culture convention ComplexCon Hong Kong, the members of NewJeans declared that the group will go on a hiatus to respect the court's ruling.

Members of South Korean K-Pop group NewJeans attend a press conference to declare contract termination with the band's label citing multiple reasons including unfair treatment, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Last month, the Seoul Central District Court announced that it had accepted Ador's application for an indirect compulsory enforcement – a type of penalty imposed for not complying with a court order – against NewJeans.

As such, the court declared that each NewJeans member will have to pay 1 billion won (US$727,180) for every unauthorised activity performed from here on out. 

Members of NewJeans at a Nike event in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

As of writing, NewJeans has yet to issue a statement on Tuesday's ruling.

Separately, the first trial for the main lawsuit filed by Ador against NewJeans to confirm the validity of their exclusive contracts is currently ongoing.

Source: CNA/hq

