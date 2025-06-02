NewJeans responds to latest court ruling on independent activities

The legal representatives of K-pop girl group NewJeans have responded to a recent court ruling which stipulated that each of the group's five members would have to pay 1 billion won (US$726,800) every time they engage in activities without the approval of South Korean music label Ador.

After unilaterally ending their contracts in November 2024, citing workplace harassment and other issues, NewJeans carried out numerous independent activities, including opening a separate Instagram page, providing free food to protestors in South Korea last December, rebranding to NJZ and performing at the pop culture festival ComplexCon Hong Kong in March this year.

In January this year, Ador filed an injunction to halt NewJeans' independent activities, which the Seoul Central District Court granted on Mar 21 – days before the group's ComplexCon Hong Kong performance.

After their ComplexCon performance, NewJeans declared that the group will go on a hiatus to respect the court's ruling.

NewJeans is currently appealing against the injunction.