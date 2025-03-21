K-pop group NewJeans – also known as NJZ – ordered by court to suspend independent activities

The Seoul Central District Court has ordered K-pop group NewJeans members, who are now known by their new name NJZ, to halt independent activities after they sought to terminate their contracts with record label Ador last November.

In January this year, Ador filed an injunction against the girl group, who had since been organising their own appearances and performances, in an attempt to stop them inking brand deals without their consent. The K-pop label has gone as far as to suggest such activities could "destabilise" the South Korean music sector.

On Friday (Mar 31), the court ruled in favour of Ador, saying the band must not conduct any independent activities – which range from making music to signing advertising deals – acknowledging the agency’s continued status as the group’s legal agency.

Following the court’s order, Ador released an official statement and said that they will fulfill their responsibilities in supporting the artistes moving forward.

They added that they plan to “provide full on-site support” to ensure that the ComplexCon Hong Kong festival performance, where the group was slated to make their first performance with the new group name NJZ, proceeds under the name of NewJeans, represented by Ador.

“Ador sincerely hopes to meet with the artistes soon and have an honest conversation,” the label said.