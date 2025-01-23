NewJeans members holding contest for fans to come up with new group name
In an Instagram post on Thursday (Jan 23), the members of NewJeans announced that they would use "a new activity name" for the time being and invited fans to submit suggestions.
The members of K-pop girl group NewJeans announced on Thursday morning (Jan 23), via their new Instagram account @jeanzforfree, that they are holding a two-day contest for fans "to come up with a new activity name" for the quintet.
According to the post, the group will use the new name for "a certain period of time".
Since announcing that they had terminated their exclusive contracts with South Korean label ADOR in November 2024, the members of NewJeans – Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein – have not introduced themselves as "NewJeans" during performances – opting to introduce themselves individually instead.
As of writing, new group names that have been suggested include "Jeanz" and "Newer Jeans".
The contest post comes hours after the members of NewJeans uploaded an Instagram Story, announcing that they had engaged a law firm to challenge a recent lawsuit and injunction filed by ADOR.
"[ADOR parent company] HYBE and ADOR have not fulfilled their obligations as an agency to protect and help their artistes grow. There were large and small obstacles during our activities, and they even used terms like 'long-term vacation' to imply that they would essentially replace and abandon us, saying they would 'suspend our entertainment activities'. After we rightfully terminated our exclusive contracts, groundless rumours piled up through the media and YouTube channels known for spreading speculation," wrote the members of NewJeans.
"These rumours were fuelled by ADOR and HYBE’s silence, as they failed to provide any explanation or protection for us. This situation has made it impossible for us to believe ADOR and HYBE are capable of maintaining any sense of responsibility for this matter."
In the Instagram Story, the members of NewJeans also alleged that HYBE and ADOR had approached some of the members' parents without their knowledge and "attempted to persuade them under the guise of reconciliation".
"[HYBE and ADOR] even tried to manipulate public sentiment and distract from the truth through media play, rather than transparently and justly addressing the issues," added the group's members.
Reiterating that "none of the members plan to return to HYBE or ADOR", NewJeans warned that through the legal proceedings, they plan to "reveal the companies' wrongdoings, uncover the truth, and confront them firmly in court".
NewJeans ended the statement by thanking the group's fans.
"To all the fans who cherish and love us, we deeply regret causing concern and are sorry for making you worry. However, we are committed to ensuring that you will soon be able to hear our music freely again through the right means. Please continue to support us. Thank you."