NewJeans members holding contest for fans to come up with new group name

The members of K-pop girl group NewJeans announced on Thursday morning (Jan 23), via their new Instagram account @jeanzforfree, that they are holding a two-day contest for fans "to come up with a new activity name" for the quintet.

According to the post, the group will use the new name for "a certain period of time".

Since announcing that they had terminated their exclusive contracts with South Korean label ADOR in November 2024, the members of NewJeans – Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein – have not introduced themselves as "NewJeans" during performances – opting to introduce themselves individually instead.

As of writing, new group names that have been suggested include "Jeanz" and "Newer Jeans".