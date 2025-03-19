Is going for Lasik worth it for 20/20 vision? Here's what you need to know about the benefits and risks

Laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis – better known as Lasik – is a popular surgery around the world for those dealing with eye problems such as shortsightedness, longsightedness, and astigmatism.

With current technology, surgery can be completed within minutes and patients typically enjoy nearly perfect or perfect vision with little to no side effects in a week or less.

However, as with any surgery, there are risks involved, some of which are not widely known but have been generating online discourse over the last few years.

They can range from the mild – dry eyes that require frequent use of eye drops – to the severe and even debilitating, such as halos (bright circles of light emitted by a light source) and ectasia, a condition in which the cornea thins and leads to distorted vision.

To get a full picture of these risks, we spoke to experts as well as real-life patients.