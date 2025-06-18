Radio DJ Jean Danker on dating and life post-split: ‘It's a bonus if I find someone who is aligned with me'
Answering a question from an Instagram follower about dating again, the Class 95 DJ replied: “Let’s just say it’s going to take someone really special for me to give up sleeping diagonally on my massive king sized bed – and it hasn’t happened yet."
Class 95 DJ Jean Danker took to Instagram Stories earlier this month to invite her followers to ask her questions anonymously. The 46-year-old later shared a few of the questions and answers in a Jun 11 post, calling the experience "fun" and saying she might do it again.
Scrolling through her post, it appears that a lot of the questions she received was about her dating life.
So CNA Lifestyle reached out to Danker on Wednesday (Jun 18) to ask about her approach to life and dating six months after she and Glenn Ong, 54, announced their split in December 2024.
The radio DJs – Danker is at Mediacorp's Class 95 while Ong is at SPH's Kiss92 – said at the time they made the announcement that the decision to split was "not an easy one".
Danker told CNA Lifestyle in a text message: "I feel a real sense of uplevelling at the moment. I’m honestly grateful every day and am just looking to work hard professionally (coz [her dog] Biscuit is expensive to upkeep haha), taking good care of myself in all aspects and enjoying my friendships.
"It’s a bonus (and a miracle) if I find someone who is aligned with me in many ways, so that’s not a huge priority. I really don’t want to go on dating apps, so whatever will be will be. Open to casual coffee dates!"
But back to the Q&A she did earlier this month. Here's what went down.
Answering another question about her thoughts on dating younger men, Danker revealed that “strangely” she had exclusively been asked out by younger men.
“They’ve been lovely,” she said, joking that she had been getting a lot of questions about her dating life.
In a similar question about the age range for younger men Danker would date, she answered: “I remember joking with my girlfriends that my next boyfriend ain’t even born yet.
“But seriously, since I’ve said that, it’s only the brave young 20-somethings that have asked me out. The universe is listening all the time,” she added.
Answering a question on how she found the courage to go through with the divorce, she shared: “All relationships are complicated. I find being courageous is a daily decision I make.
“Don’t beat yourself up for having any kind of feelings about this, whether it’s embarrassment or otherwise. I think you will hit a limit as to what you can live with.”
She added: “That day could be tomorrow or 20 years down the road. The thing I can tell you is, it’s scariest just before you do it and even if you leap crying, and fly through the air screaming in fear, you’re going to land on solid ground, I promise you. Be brave.”
Apart from questions about love and dating, Danker also opened up about the losses she'd faced in the past year as she also lost her father in June 2024.
"I don't wish this upon anyone," she wrote. "I'm thankful for a handful of solid friends. Usually a good cry makes me feel heaps better."
Danker and Ong got married in 2016 and do not have any children.