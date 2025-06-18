Radio DJ Jean Danker on dating and life post-split: ‘It's a bonus if I find someone who is aligned with me'

Class 95 DJ Jean Danker took to Instagram Stories earlier this month to invite her followers to ask her questions anonymously. The 46-year-old later shared a few of the questions and answers in a Jun 11 post, calling the experience "fun" and saying she might do it again.

Scrolling through her post, it appears that a lot of the questions she received was about her dating life.

So CNA Lifestyle reached out to Danker on Wednesday (Jun 18) to ask about her approach to life and dating six months after she and Glenn Ong, 54, announced their split in December 2024.

The radio DJs – Danker is at Mediacorp's Class 95 while Ong is at SPH's Kiss92 – said at the time they made the announcement that the decision to split was "not an easy one".

Danker told CNA Lifestyle in a text message: "I feel a real sense of uplevelling at the moment. I’m honestly grateful every day and am just looking to work hard professionally (coz [her dog] Biscuit is expensive to upkeep haha), taking good care of myself in all aspects and enjoying my friendships.

"It’s a bonus (and a miracle) if I find someone who is aligned with me in many ways, so that’s not a huge priority. I really don’t want to go on dating apps, so whatever will be will be. Open to casual coffee dates!"