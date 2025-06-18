Indonesian stars Agnez Mo and Anggun joining Prime Video's Reacher season 4

The third season of Reacher premiered in February 2025, successfully earning the title of the most watched returning series on Prime Video.

Following the success of the third season, Prime Video has officially announced the new cast members set to join Alan Ritchson in the highly anticipated fourth season of the hit flagship series.

Among the new additions are Indonesian singers, Agnez Mo and Anggun.

The story kicks off with an accidental meeting with a desperate-looking foreign woman on a train, which leads to major chaos. Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, gets drawn into a complex and deadly game involving ruthless enemies from the elite ruling class.

According to a report by Variety, Agnez Mo will star as Lila Hoth, a young woman from Indonesia who comes to Philadelphia with her mother, Amisha Hoth (Anggun), to search for Lila's biological father, who is a United States citizen.

In addition to Agnez Mo and Anggun, a series of big names are confirmed to appear as main cast members this season. They include Jay Baruchel as Jacob Merrick, a police officer from a small town; Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green, a detective from the Philadelphia police; and Kevin Corrigan as Detective Docherty, Tamara Green's colleague.

Meanwhile, Kevin Weisman plays Russell Plum, a freelance journalist in Washington DC who is investigating allegations of a secret CIA location. Marc Blucas will appear as John Samson, a member of the US Congress and Kathleen Robertson will play his wife, Elsbeth Samson. Weisman, Blucas, and Robertson will appear as recurring guest stars.

Reacher is based on the best-selling novels by Lee Child. The upcoming season is based on the novel Gone Tomorrow, the 13th novel of Child’s to be featured in the series, published in 2009.

The fourth season will once again be directed by showrunner Nick Santora and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television and CBS Studios.