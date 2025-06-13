Turn your favourite audio clip into a record? This Katong home studio makes customised vinyls

About a year ago, Charlyn Yap became obsessed with the idea of made-in-Singapore records.

The seed of the idea had actually come to mind when, after her grandfather died, she found a collection of cassette tapes he had made, recording himself singing.

"I suppose that was their era's way of creating ‘covers’,” said the 35-year-old. “As I played whatever was still audible, a surprising moment emerged: My own five-year-old voice, interrupting his recording session in the studio. What followed was about a minute of him good-naturedly scolding me in a mix of Hokkien and Chinese for 'ruining his take' and making him start over.”

That moment “ignited a lifelong quest within me to find ways to immortalise our memories, to be able to relive those precious moments at will”, she said.

Hearing the tape’s audio “wasn’t just a sound” – it immediately transported her back to her grandparents’ karaoke room, with its sofas and picture frames, and even the smell of the room and the outfits she had worn in it. “It showed me how audio can be as powerful and imaginative a tool as books, preserving those precious, fleeting moments in a vivid and tangible way.”

With the popularity of vinyls going strong, the music-lover wondered if she could actually make her own, with whatever audio she wanted.