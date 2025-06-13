Logo
Police warn of ticket scams ahead of Blackpink concert in Singapore
The Singapore Police Force issued an advisory on Thursday (Jun 12), reminding fans to stay vigilant and only purchase tickets to Blackpink's Singapore concert via Ticketmaster.

Police warn of ticket scams ahead of Blackpink concert in Singapore

Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose of Blackpink perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Apr 15 in California. (Photo: AFP/Frazer Harrison)

Hazeeq Sukri
13 Jun 2025 04:13PM
With general sales of tickets for K-pop group Blackpink's upcoming Singapore concert underway, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has reminded fans to stay vigilant of ticket scams and avoid buying tickets on platforms other than Ticketmaster – the authorised platform for ticketing services.

On Thursday evening (Jun 12), SPF issued an advisory which detailed how scammers could trick fans into buying fraudulent tickets.

These include setting up listings on platforms such as Xiaohongshu, Carousell and Telegram using screenshots or videos of fake tickets.

"Scammers would also claim that ticket sales were time-sensitive or limited in quantity and promise to deliver the tickets to the victims after successful payment," added SPF.

"In some cases, when victims did not receive their concert tickets, scammers would request additional payments by claiming that they did not receive the payments made by the victims."

Taylor Swift performing the first of six shows for the Singapore leg of The Eras Tour at the National Stadium on Mar 2, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Last year saw at least 1,050 reports of scams concerning Taylor Swift’s concert being lodged, with total losses amounting to at least S$658,000 (US$513,000), according to SPF. 

The police also added that anyone found to have bought resale tickets will be turned away from the concert at the Singapore Sports Hub, with no refunds given.

Blackpink will stage the Singapore leg of its Deadline world tour on Nov 29 and 30 at the National Stadium. General ticket sales for the concert began on Friday morning. As of writing, most of the tickets have sold out.

Source: CNA/hq

