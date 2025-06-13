Police warn of ticket scams ahead of Blackpink concert in Singapore

With general sales of tickets for K-pop group Blackpink's upcoming Singapore concert underway, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has reminded fans to stay vigilant of ticket scams and avoid buying tickets on platforms other than Ticketmaster – the authorised platform for ticketing services.

On Thursday evening (Jun 12), SPF issued an advisory which detailed how scammers could trick fans into buying fraudulent tickets.

These include setting up listings on platforms such as Xiaohongshu, Carousell and Telegram using screenshots or videos of fake tickets.

"Scammers would also claim that ticket sales were time-sensitive or limited in quantity and promise to deliver the tickets to the victims after successful payment," added SPF.

"In some cases, when victims did not receive their concert tickets, scammers would request additional payments by claiming that they did not receive the payments made by the victims."