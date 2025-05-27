Blackpink will be performing in Singapore in November

On Tuesday morning (May 27), Live Nation Singapore revealed that the Singapore leg of Blackpink's upcoming Deadline tour will have three presale sessions.

The first will be for Blink membership holders on the fan platform Weverse which will be held on Jun 10 from 11am to 11.59pm.

Visa cardholders should mark Jun 11 on their calendars as there will be two time slots to watch out for to get early tickets. The first is for Visa Infinite cardholders from 11am to 2pm. The next slot is for all Visa cardholders and will be held from 4pm to 11.59pm.

The final presale session will be for Changi Rewards members on Jun 12 from 11am to 11.59pm. Do note that to qualify for this presale, Changi Rewards members will need to spend a minimum of S$200 in a single receipt at The Shilla Duty Free stores, Lotte Duty Free stores, participating retail and dining outlets at Changi Airport public areas (excluding Jewel) and iShopChangi between May 28 and Jun 9. The first 10,000 shoppers to do so will be entitled to one access code.

General sales will then commence on Jun 13.