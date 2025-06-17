Agency of Thai actor Prom Ratchapat terminates contract with him, following allegations by multiple women
Allegations against Thai actor Prom Ratchapat first surfaced on social media on Saturday (Jun 14).
On Sunday (Jun 15), Thai agency YWPB announced that it has terminated its contract with actor Prom Ratchapat, famous for his role in the drama series Jack & Joker, following allegations that Ratchapat had been involved in relationships with multiple women.
Allegations against the 26-year-old first surfaced on Saturday after an online user uploaded screenshots of a conversation with Ratchapat, in which the sender claimed that she was pregnant and that he was the father. According to the screenshots, Ratchapat told the sender to get an abortion.
When asked by the sender if he would sign the child's birth certificate if she decided not to get an abortion, Ratchapat allegedly replied: "Sorry, I can't do that."
The post prompted other users to share their experiences with Ratchapat.
A user claimed that he refused to wear condoms as "it's a waste of plastic".
Another user sent a screenshot of her conversation with Ratchapat and recounted a story in which he allegedly messaged her, asking for her age. After finding out that she was 16 years old at the time, he allegedly replied: "You're so young. I'll end up in jail." However, the user claimed that Ratchapat proceeded to tell her to meet up with him if she was ever in Bangkok.
One account claimed that her friend "had been talking" to Ratchapat since last year and uploaded screenshots of conversations between her friend and the actor.
The account wrote: "[Ratchapat] said that my friend was the only one. He also liked having her come over, and when she went to see him, he would order a Grab ride for her and transfer her the fare. And most of the time, he didn’t use protection."
In response to the allegations, YWPB said that the agency and Ratchapat have mutually agreed to terminate his contract "to allow him the time and space needed to address the situation appropriately".
The agency added that it would "inform the public accordingly" in the event of any further developments.
As of writing, Ratchapat has yet to issue a statement.