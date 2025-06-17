Inside Tay Ying's wedding to chef Wu Sihan at Orchard Hotel – bride chose same venue where actor parents got married
The tear-filled celebration took place on Sunday (Jun 15) with over 700 guests including fellow celebrities.
After a year-long engagement, Mediacorp actress Tay Ying, 29, and celebrity chef Wu Sihan, 33, tied the knot on Sunday (Jun 15) at the Orchard Hotel Singapore.
8days.sg was at the wedding banquet, which was attended by over 700 guests, including Huang Biren, Christopher Lee, Fann Wong, Chen Hanwei, Rebecca Lim, Kym Ng, Hong Ling, Nick Teo, Xiang Yun, Desmond Tan, Chantalle Ng, and Zhai Siming.
Former Mediacorp stars Florence Tan, Joey Swee and Phyllis Quek were also there, catching up with showbiz pals and snapping selfies, which seemed to be the order of the day for many of the guests.
Apart from celebrating the blushing bride and her dashing groom, of course.
"It's as if the Star Awards came early!" we overheard someone saying.
The emcees were the couple's close pals, 933 jocks Hazelle Teo and Zhu Zeliang. Teo's pianist fiance James Wong was on stage too and he played their march-in songs – You Are The Reason and Something Just Like This.
The 1.72m tall bride was a vision in both her wedding outfits – the first, a bandeau gown from Nicole + Felicia, and the second, a form-fitting lace dress from Berta.
At 8pm sharp, Tay Ying entered the Grand Ballroom with her dad, Zheng Geping, and her uncle, former DJ Hong Weiwen, who is also her godfather.
As the men handed Tay Ying off to a beaming Wu, Zheng Geping was seen holding back tears as he exchanged words with his son-in-law. It was one of the night's most touching moments.
When we caught up with Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang after that, we found out that the waterworks had already been turned on for Zheng the last few days.
The wedding festivities, including the tea ceremony and gatecrash ceremony, happened the day before the banquet, also held at Orchard Hotel.
Hong Huifang shared: "I was very emotional yesterday. We were putting on the veil for Tay Ying when the photographer asked Geping and I to take a moment alone with our daughter so we could give her our final blessings before she got married. My tears flowed non-stop. We had dinner together last night, and after, we headed back to Tay Ying's room to have drinks."
"Geping got super drunk, and was so high he couldn't walk straight, so we decided to head back to our room. The moment he stepped out, he began crying, and continued all the way until we got to our room. As he sobbed, he only said one thing: 'As long as she's happy'."
Need we remind everyone that Tay Ying's wedding just happened to be on Father's Day.
When we asked Zheng Geping how he felt when he handed Tay Ying off to Wu, his eyes immediately welled up with tears again. He told us he made a bet with his friends that he wouldn't cry at all because he's "very strong", but he's since lost the bet several times over.
The close-knit family, including Tay Ying's brother Calvert, and Sihan's musician cousin, Shin, also had a touching surprise in store for the couple: a music video, in which they sang Phil Chang's To You (给你们).
No one was privy to the surprise, not even the emcees.
It turns out the newlyweds had a very special reason for choosing Orchard Hotel as their wedding venue. It was the same place Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang got married 32 years ago.
The full circle moment came when Orchard Hotel surprised the family. The hotel team specially customised a wine box featuring Zheng and Hong's wedding photo and Tay Ying and Wu Sihan's wedding photo with their respective wedding dates.
We later spoke to veteran actress Lin Ruping, who told us she and late actor Huang Wenyong were the hosts for Zheng and Hong's wedding. "The place looks so different from how it used to be," she added with a smile.
Speaking of the venue, Tay Ying's actress pal, Kayly Loh, played a huge part in creating the bride's dream ballroom.
Loh, who is also a florist, told 8days.sg that she had a team of 12 to help her with putting together the elaborate floral fixtures, around the entire ballroom.
"Tay Ying is allergic to flowers, so we chose to go with a lot of greenery, with just a few white flowers," she said.
Instead of entertaining their guests with games, Tay Ying and Wu Sihan peppered the night with clips of their relationship milestones. We got to watch their proposal, their pre-wedding shoot in Thailand, and the scenes from the previous day's celebrations.
The couple, who had exchanged their vows the day before, kept their wedding speech simple, thanking their friends and family for the support and love they've received.
It was 11pm, but the celebration was far from over. A DJ was on hand spinning beats for the afterparty, and there was also a supper station serving finger food and Indomie for those still peckish after the hearty eight-course dinner.
As the couple basked in the final moments of their wedding, Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping took their places at the exit, bidding their guests farewell. This time with no tears but big contented smiles.