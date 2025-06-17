Inside Tay Ying's wedding to chef Wu Sihan at Orchard Hotel – bride chose same venue where actor parents got married

At 8pm sharp, Tay Ying entered the Grand Ballroom with her dad, Zheng Geping, and her uncle, former DJ Hong Weiwen, who is also her godfather.



As the men handed Tay Ying off to a beaming Wu, Zheng Geping was seen holding back tears as he exchanged words with his son-in-law. It was one of the night's most touching moments.

When we caught up with Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang after that, we found out that the waterworks had already been turned on for Zheng the last few days.

The wedding festivities, including the tea ceremony and gatecrash ceremony, happened the day before the banquet, also held at Orchard Hotel.

Hong Huifang shared: "I was very emotional yesterday. We were putting on the veil for Tay Ying when the photographer asked Geping and I to take a moment alone with our daughter so we could give her our final blessings before she got married. My tears flowed non-stop. We had dinner together last night, and after, we headed back to Tay Ying's room to have drinks."

"Geping got super drunk, and was so high he couldn't walk straight, so we decided to head back to our room. The moment he stepped out, he began crying, and continued all the way until we got to our room. As he sobbed, he only said one thing: 'As long as she's happy'."

Need we remind everyone that Tay Ying's wedding just happened to be on Father's Day.

When we asked Zheng Geping how he felt when he handed Tay Ying off to Wu, his eyes immediately welled up with tears again. He told us he made a bet with his friends that he wouldn't cry at all because he's "very strong", but he's since lost the bet several times over.

The close-knit family, including Tay Ying's brother Calvert, and Sihan's musician cousin, Shin, also had a touching surprise in store for the couple: a music video, in which they sang Phil Chang's To You (给你们).

No one was privy to the surprise, not even the emcees.