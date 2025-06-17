Aaron Kwok confirms wife Moka Fang is pregnant with third child

Yes, those baby rumours are true. Aaron Kwok took to the occasion, Father's Day on Sunday (Jun 15), to address the speculations, sharing that he and his wife Moka Fang, 37, are expecting their third child.

The couple already have two children together: Chantelle, seven, and Charlotte, five.

While attending a promotional event for his new film My First Of May, Heavenly King Kwok was asked if had any good news to share.

He chuckled and admitted: “I’m going to be a daddy again. This is happy news – I won’t go into too much detail. I’ve always said, the more children at home, the livelier it is – and I love a lively home! I think it’s wonderful.”

When asked further about the news, he explained: “It’s not that I don’t want to talk about it, but I’m always working. And today happens to be Father’s Day."

“Like I always say, it’s all about the right timing and environment. I love lively households and am more than willing to receive this gift. I’m very thankful to the heavens.”

Regarding the baby’s gender, Kwok said that he’ll "accept whatever comes", and that his two daughters “kind of know” they will have a younger sibling.

Interestingly, Hong Kong actor Alex Fong also announced that his wife is expecting. Kwok said: “Congratulations to him! And I’m going to be a dad again – I’m very happy.”

The pregnancy rumours sparked in May after Fang shared Mother’s Day pictures wearing a loose-fitting dress and having a bit of a baby bump.

Speculation fuelled when Kwok gave a vague reply when asked about the rumours: “I have always believed that children are a gift from God. This is something to be grateful for, and I will not respond too much.”

